No summertime backyard cookout or Mexican street food experience is complete without corn on the cob — and who better to give us corn on the cob tips than Jorge Guzmán, the executive chef and partner at modern Mexican restaurant Sueño and a James Beard Award finalist? Corn is, after all, a crop that originated in Mexico, and it's the foundation of Mexican cuisine and culinary identity. But how can you tell if the corn cob you picked up at your local farmers market or grocery store isn't up to snuff? According to Guzmán, the telltale sign your corn on the cob won't be very tasty is tactile.

"Pick it up and give it a squeeze," he instructs. "If there are any soft spots, then that is a sign it could be bad." Soft spots on corn on the cob indicate rotting kernels in a state of putrefaction, breaking down from a solid to a liquid. You might also feel a sliminess to the corn cob after you've shucked it, a further indication that it's going bad and might not be safe to eat. That's certainly one way to tell that your corn on the cob has gone bad.

While you can simply place a cob ridden with soft spots back into the pile at the grocery store, what if the corn cob incurs soft spots while sitting in the fridge or on your counter? While you might be able to cut soft spots out of apples or peaches, a bruise is different from spoilage. If corn cobs have soft spots, throw them away.