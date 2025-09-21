Why Husking Corn On The Cob In The Grocery Store Is A Major No-No

Corn grows with a husk to protect it from the elements. It's like the peel on a banana. It preserves the part you want to eat, and no one peels their bananas in the store. If you've ever had leftover corn sitting in the fridge for a day or two, you know the kernels will start to wrinkle, dry out, and toughen up. Shucking your corn early kickstarts that process.

In addition to the issue of freshness, you're also just wasting a lot of time at the store doing something you can do at home. Some people prefer husking in the store to avoid the mess at home, but that just shifts the mess onto everyone else. If you've ever searched through a corn bin filled with husks and silk left by others, you know how frustrating that can be. It's more considerate just to do it at home. There are tips to make shucking corn easier at home, too, like microwaving it.

Keeping the husks on also means you can grill your corn. You can also use the leftover husk for wrapping tamales, and the corn silk can serve as a garnish on soups and salads. You can use your old corn husks and silk as mulch in your garden, too. In short, there are more reasons to keep that husk in place than there are to remove it at the store.