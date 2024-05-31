Microwave Corn On The Cob In The Husk For Easy Shucking

Corn on the cob is one of the peak summer treats to look forward to. Delicious and juicy, especially when topped with butter, munching on those tiny kernels just the way you like is always super fun. However, before you get to enjoy this summer cookout side dish, you have to first go through the less enjoyable process of shucking the corn, which can be a real time-consuming struggle. The solution? Microwave the corn on the cob in the husk.

The process is pretty straightforward. Place the ears on a microwave-safe plate and pop them in the microwave with the husk intact. You can do this for one ear or a few at a time but avoid crowding the microwave. Cook on high for two to four minutes per ear, depending on the size. The cook time also depends on your microwave's wattage so you'll have to test and see what time works best for you.

Once the timer goes off and the corn is cooked, hold the ears with oven mitts or a towel to avoid getting burned and remove from the microwave. Place the ear on a cutting board, let cool for a few minutes then cut off the stem using a sharp knife. Finally, hold the fluffy end firmly and squeeze while pulling at the husks. The corn will slide right out from the other end completely clean — no husks or silk.