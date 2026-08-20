Bye Bye Cookie Butter! Trader Joe's Has A New All-Star Spread You're Going To Love

It's wild how much this tastes like granola in liquid form. It seems redundant to say that granola butter tastes like granola, but that's the best way to describe it. It's distinctly oat-y, and the notes of maple syrup, brown sugar, and vanilla — which are all common store-bought granola mix-ins — help to evoke a granola flavor profile.

On toast, the granola butter tastes almost exactly like a honey graham cracker: sweet and mild. It spread well with both a knife and a spoon, coating the bread in a glossy, even layer. I found the layering of carb-on-carb to be a bit overwhelming, though, so I'd recommend sticking to a thin layer.

Over ice cream, the granola butter did something interesting: It almost immediately hardened into a shell, similar to Magic Shell. Paired with the rich vanilla flavor, it didn't bring much to the table taste-wise, but it did add a nice bit of texture. When it was broken up into bite-sized pieces, it resembled pecans spread throughout a sundae. You could easily pair this with other toppings without going overboard.

Compared to other nut butters, the granola butter was distinctly less salty and a little sweeter. I was a bit concerned by its gritty appearance on the spoon, but that didn't translate to the texture at all. It was similar to an organic nut butter and coats the mouth in the same way. It didn't appear to be separated at all in the jar and lent itself well to both spreading and drizzling.