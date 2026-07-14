This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Find Brings A Bold Flavor Twist To A Classic Snack

Those looking to fulfill "swicy" (that's short for "sweet" and "spicy") food cravings have some choices at Trader Joe's. Redditors are saying that Trader Joe's Hot Honey Popcorn is worth every penny. "I can confirm it's the best popcorn I've ever had," wrote a customer on Instagram. Light, buttery popcorn coated in honey powder and cayenne pepper seasoning is difficult to walk away from, and customers are admitting that it is very possible to polish off a full bag in one sitting. "Highly addicting I have portion control but not with these," admitted a fan on Instagram.

Some customers are putting bags of the popcorn directly in the freezer, insisting that the move turns the popcorn into a snack that tastes like it came straight from the movie theater. A few shoppers have noted that this is a purchase that is true to its name, and the heat level packs a complete punch, but those who have tried eating the frozen pieces seem to think that the cold bites aren't as spicy as chowing down on the snack served at room temperature. The main issue customers have with Hot Honey Popcorn is that it is a seasonal product and can be tricky to find.