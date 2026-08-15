The 10 Best Peanut Butter Alternatives That That Are Just As Creamy

Almond butter is one of the best-known alternatives to peanut butter. This spread is very similar in consistency to its peanut-based counterpart, but offers a slightly grainier, runnier texture. Flavor-wise, almond butter is a little more subtle, with a mild, earthy-sweet taste that, as you'd expect, brings all of the deliciously toasty, nutty notes of roasted almonds.

Since peanut butter and almond butter have a similar fat content, they can generally be used interchangeably. Almond butter has its place in a whole host of sweet and savory recipes, from stews and curries to dips, dressings, and sweet treats. Much like peanut butter, the almond spread serves as natural binder and thickener, while adding moisture and creaminess. It's also equally great slathered on toast. Both spreads are an excellent source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber, but almond butter wins in terms of overall nutrient content, containing significantly more vitamin E, iron, and calcium than peanut butter.

Almond butter is made by blitzing up roasted almonds in a food processor, sometimes with the addition of salt, sweeteners, or oil, until the mixture takes on an ultra-creamy consistency. This spread is readily available to buy in most large grocery stores, but you can easily make your own batch at home if preferred.