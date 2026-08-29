Give Pasta Salad 10 Grams Of Extra Protein With A Sprinkle Of These

Pasta salad is a carb-heavy dish that gets the majority of its flavor and nutrients from the add-ins you use. Giving it a protein boost can balance out the effects of the carbohydrates, helping you avoid an energy crash after eating. Adding protein can also slow your digestion and turn a simple side into a complete meal.

There are a lot of delicious ways to add protein to pasta salad, but one of the most underrated ones is hemp seeds. Three tablespoons of hemp seeds can add 10 grams of protein to the dish, and incorporating them into your pasta salad couldn't be easier. Simply sprinkle them over a chilled pasta salad right before you serve it.

Adding hemp seeds to your diet can lower your risk of disease, aid in digestion, and improve heart health. They also improve the flavor and texture of pasta salads. Hemp seeds have a mild flavor that is slightly buttery, nutty, and grassy, which complements fresh herbs and high-acid ingredients like citrus, and works well in pasta salads that contain basil, parsley, cilantro, lemon, or lime. They can also bring out more savory, umami notes in ingredients like garlic, shallots, mushrooms, and miso paste, mimicking the richness of a heavy cream or cheese. Unhulled seeds, which include a fiber-rich shell, also add a pleasant crunch that balances out the tenderness of the pasta and the other soft ingredients in your salad.