11 Delicious Ways To Add Protein To Pasta Salad

One of the perks of summer cooking is the chance to swap out heavy meals for dishes that are lighter, brighter, and packed with seasonal flavor. Out go the slow-simmered stews and baked casseroles, and in come the grilled meats, crisp salads, and chilled soups. Among the stars of this warm-weather lineup is pasta salad — a cool, refreshing side that's always a crowd-pleaser. Loaded with fresh veggies and tossed in zesty dressings, it's a must-have at backyard cookouts, picnics, and weeknight dinners enjoyed al fresco.

But why let pasta salad be just an accompaniment? With the right add-ins, you can easily transform it into a satisfying main course that's both nourishing and delicious. The secret lies in boosting the protein — think grilled chicken, tofu, beans, edamame, or even a spoonful of Greek yogurt for creaminess. These simple and delicious protein-packed upgrades for pasta salad might just lead you to your new favorite version.