Ditch The Croutons And Top Your Salad With Protein-Packed Edamame

Edamame is a powerhouse of an ingredient, and one that you should be eating more of. This soybean is rich in all of the same nutrients as other soy-based foods, like tofu and tempeh; each serving will give you a hefty dose of protein, fiber, folate, and copper. Plus, the texture of these pods, and the edible pieces within, are a bit more approachable than eating a whole block of tofu. Moreover, edamame's small size and seamless integration with other vegetables makes it a prime topping for your salad. So, ditch the croutons and try this healthy legume alternative instead.

You don't have to settle for just boiled or steamed edamame on top of your greens or grains, either. If you really want to transform this legume into a crouton substitute, consider giving it a quick toast. Pick up a bag of shelled edamame from the freezer aisle of your local grocery store. Then, to cook your edamame, lay it on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and pop it into the oven. You can also add seasonings to dress up your edamame and complement your salad. Za'atar or Italian seasoning, for example, are two spice blend options that would complement the vegetal quality of the crispy edamame (and flavor of your chosen dressing, too) quite well.