The Crunchy Topping Upgrade Your Caesar Salad Needs
Hail Caesar salad, atop its mighty savory throne! Perfect for any time of year, Caesar salad can be matched with a variety of hearty proteins or easily stand on its own as an ideal mix of greens, cheese, croutons, and a delightful eponymous dressing. There's a whole lot of fun you can have topping your salad with an extra crunchy addition that you'll find right in the heart of the snack aisle. Take your Caesar salad to the next level by sprinkling crispy chips all over it and savor the flavor.
With chips, you have the ultimate combination of taste and texture, which you can choose to use either in place of or alongside croutons depending on your preferred crunch to salad ratio. Changing up the flavors of your salad, you can try a wide variety of chips to give your Caesar the right crunchy element. Potato chips are a common addition since they deliver a little bit of salt and the potato complements the flavors already at work in your salad. Tortilla chips or other corn chips also lend a wonderfully salty crunch to your salad. There are, of course, other experimental options to consider too.
The perfect match of chips and Caesar salad
Your favorite potato chips will add a perfect level of crunchiness and saltiness to your Caesar salad. With so many different styles of potato chips, you can get extra creative when choosing flavors and styles. We'd try out some salt and vinegar or sour cream and onion chips. Tortilla or corn chips offer a fair amount of salt and crunch to align with the savory flavors of your favorite Caesar salad recipe too, particularly versions with a more anchovy-forward dressing. Test out different styles and textures of tortilla chips to determine which one gives the right crunch to your Caesar salad.
Trying crushed up onion-flavored snack crisps such as the ones that typically sit atop a green bean casserole will introduce an element of sweetness and deepen the complexity of the overall flavor. If you're feeling adventurous, you can always try crushed up hot chips of any variety for a little kick on top of your Caesar salad. Stretching the definitions of what constitutes a chip, you could even fry up your own homemade garlic chips to boost the garlic flavors of your salad. No matter what you choose, you're sure to enjoy your salad all the more with that fun extra crunch.