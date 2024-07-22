The Crunchy Topping Upgrade Your Caesar Salad Needs

Hail Caesar salad, atop its mighty savory throne! Perfect for any time of year, Caesar salad can be matched with a variety of hearty proteins or easily stand on its own as an ideal mix of greens, cheese, croutons, and a delightful eponymous dressing. There's a whole lot of fun you can have topping your salad with an extra crunchy addition that you'll find right in the heart of the snack aisle. Take your Caesar salad to the next level by sprinkling crispy chips all over it and savor the flavor.

With chips, you have the ultimate combination of taste and texture, which you can choose to use either in place of or alongside croutons depending on your preferred crunch to salad ratio. Changing up the flavors of your salad, you can try a wide variety of chips to give your Caesar the right crunchy element. Potato chips are a common addition since they deliver a little bit of salt and the potato complements the flavors already at work in your salad. Tortilla chips or other corn chips also lend a wonderfully salty crunch to your salad. There are, of course, other experimental options to consider too.