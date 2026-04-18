The Easy Way To Avoid Giving Protein Pasta A Mushy Texture

The food world is obsessed with protein. In so, the nutrient has found its way into nearly every grocery aisle — from protein popcorn and chips to protein beer. Pasta made from protein-rich ingredients isn't a novel idea — gluten-free alternatives like lentil and chickpea pasta have long been on the market — the craze is making it more accessible than ever. However, it may require more work. If you've given plant-based pasta a try but find that it becomes overly soft, the problem likely isn't the product itself, but the fact that you're treating it like regular noodles.

Chef John Politte, the founder and host of "It's Only Food," told Tasting Table that the varying ingredients in the product need different treatment. "Protein pasta requires a different approach from standard pasta because it is typically made from ingredients like lentils, chickpeas, or other legumes, which behave differently during cooking," he explained. "These ingredients tend to absorb water faster and soften more quickly than wheat-based pasta, making protein pasta more prone to becoming mushy."

You can still use plenty of water when cooking high-protein pasta, but Politte suggests slightly undershooting how long it takes to cook. "Protein pasta often cooks faster than traditional pasta, so start checking for doneness a minute or two before the suggested minimum time," he said. Once the noodles are al dente, drain them immediately. Politte also suggested rinsing the drained noodles with cool water to prevent any carryover cooking.