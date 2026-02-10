This High-Protein Pasta Swap Won't Leave You Feeling Deprived
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes all you need is to curl up on the couch with a big bowl of pasta, wearing an old sweatshirt that can handle a little tomato-sauce splatter. After all, it's comfort food with a heavy emphasis on the comfort — all carbs and sauce and warm, full feelings. But what if you could get that same satisfaction with the added benefit of a little protein boost with just one easy swap? All you have to do is reach for a box of edamame pasta.
Edamame is a simple way to add some protein into your meal, so it makes sense that edamame pasta would bring similar nutritional value. Made from edamame bean flour, a standard 2-ounce serving of edamame pasta contains 24 grams of protein. Meanwhile, the same amount of regular pasta typically has about 7 to 8 grams of protein. It makes a big difference, especially since protein helps with everything from keeping you feeling full to increasing muscle mass and strength. Not only that, but two ounces of dried edamame pasta is also much higher in fiber with 11 grams, making it great for dietary health and regulating blood sugar levels. In contrast, regular pasta has a little under 2 grams.
Another benefit of edamame pasta is that it's one of many gluten-free pasta alternatives. But even then, it still stands out among bean-based pastas because of its higher protein and fiber content compared to its legume counterparts. There are several different brands selling edamame pasta, and you can buy it online — this 8-ounce edamame spaghetti box from Explore Cuisine is available via Amazon, for example.
Edamame pasta can do it all
The best part is that edamame has a mild taste that makes it suitable for many different recipes, and this feature extends to edamame pasta. Of course, there are some taste and textural differences from regular pasta, as edamame pasta has a slightly nutty flavor and firmer texture that gives it more chew. However, the difference hasn't been noticeable enough for the people who say it tastes just like regular pasta, as it simply adds a little nutty undertone that complements many dishes. And since it's typically available in spaghetti and fettuccine shapes, it's a great, high-protein swap for any dish requiring long noodles.
This means you can use edamame pasta in Italian dishes like cacio e pepe, carbonara, or a simple aglio e olio, where the subtle nuttiness lends depth to the butter-, oil-, and cream-based sauces. The edamame pasta will still let the sauce shine while the thicker texture allows it to cling onto the noodles, making for a tasty and substantial dish. And in warmer weather, it will also suit cold pasta salads, with those same mild flavors working well with additions like cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta, and a lemony vinaigrette.
Additionally, edamame pasta is a natural fit for any Asian-inspired noodle dish, whether it's for a bowl, soup, or stir-fry. Try making yakisoba, garlic noodles, or a miso-based noodle soup. Or, simply break out the wok and add some soy sauce, sesame oil, scallions, and vegetables. Whatever you choose, your comfort food just got a protein-rich upgrade.