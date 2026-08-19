Give Pastrami Sandwiches Extra Flavor By Spreading On Just One Ingredient
Pastrami sandwiches are the sort of deli classic that people will make a pilgrimage to experience in its ideal form. But even the paragons of the food world can be enhanced, if the adjustments are made with care. In order to improve your next pastrami sandwich without distracting from its nature, we suggest a spread with a touch of aromatic decadence to it: truffle mayo.
For those that have never had the pleasure, a typical pastrami sandwich is likely to come thinly sliced and piled high on rye bread. The cured, smoked, and pepper-encrusted brisket is the kind of meat that can stand on its own, but it does generally come with plenty of spicy mustard as well. The acidic bite of mustard makes a good counterpoint to the rich meat, but it is far from the only way to serve it. Sometimes, a rich condiment can serve as an excellent complement to an already fatty food, allowing the more delicate notes to shine through.
Truffle mayo is the perfect choice to layer decadence on decadence, adding its distinct aroma to the sandwich without getting in the way of the meat. It certainly qualifies as one the more creative toppings for a pastrami sandwich — and there is at least one famous New York deli that is pretty vocally anti-mayo — but the culinary world thrives on rule breaking, and this is one that deserves some exploration outside of the box.
Truffle mayo is an excellent complement to pastrami
As for how to actually get your hands on some of this precious condiment, well, you have a few options. The simplest is just to visit your local grocery — or hop on the internet — and pick up a bottle, such as this Truffle Aioli and Dipping Sauce from Truff. Alternatively, however, this condiment is actually really easy to make at home as well, and in your own kitchen you can tinker with upgrading store bought mayo with truffle oil until the mixture perfectly matches your palate and your sandwich. All you really need to do is stir in as much or as little truffle oil as you like to get that delightful aroma at its ideal level, but you can also add a bit of pungent allium in the form of garlic, or try brightening things up with a splash of lemon juice or vinegar.
Swapping out mustard for truffle mayo may upset some parties and palates, however, and this should be taken into consideration. Mustard is often considered one of the secrets to a perfect pastrami sandwich, after all. This decadent condiment could be used as an addition to spicy mustard, rather than a replacement, or you can seek out another way to deliver that fat-cutting acidity.
To bring punch and acidity to your pastrami sandwich without mustard, consider relying instead on ingredients like pickles and red onion — or even pickled red onions. Pickles bring a strong acidity, and while plain red onions don't deliver the same, they do give a satisfying allium flavor to the sandwich. Pickled, though, red onions do double duty, cutting through the fat and enhancing the aroma. Pile that all together and you might just have one of the best pastrami sandwiches in the U.S.