Give Pastrami Sandwiches Extra Flavor By Spreading On Just One Ingredient

Pastrami sandwiches are the sort of deli classic that people will make a pilgrimage to experience in its ideal form. But even the paragons of the food world can be enhanced, if the adjustments are made with care. In order to improve your next pastrami sandwich without distracting from its nature, we suggest a spread with a touch of aromatic decadence to it: truffle mayo.

For those that have never had the pleasure, a typical pastrami sandwich is likely to come thinly sliced and piled high on rye bread. The cured, smoked, and pepper-encrusted brisket is the kind of meat that can stand on its own, but it does generally come with plenty of spicy mustard as well. The acidic bite of mustard makes a good counterpoint to the rich meat, but it is far from the only way to serve it. Sometimes, a rich condiment can serve as an excellent complement to an already fatty food, allowing the more delicate notes to shine through.

Truffle mayo is the perfect choice to layer decadence on decadence, adding its distinct aroma to the sandwich without getting in the way of the meat. It certainly qualifies as one the more creative toppings for a pastrami sandwich — and there is at least one famous New York deli that is pretty vocally anti-mayo — but the culinary world thrives on rule breaking, and this is one that deserves some exploration outside of the box.