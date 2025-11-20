The Earthy Condiment That Makes Store-Bought Mayo Taste Luxurious

Many ingredients that have been purchased from the store can be gussied up at home. Whether through strategic preparations or a sneaky inclusion of other ingredients, basic condiments can take on elevated forms — especially a reliable jar of standard mayo. Pre-made mayo can be upgraded easily with quick crumbles of bacon, a squeeze of grapefruit, or a splash of hot sauce, giving a familiar favorite an added punch of flavor. If you're looking for a decadent dip or luxurious spread to accompany plates of sweet potato fries and homemade sandwiches, look no further than truffle oil.

Truffles are expensive ingredients to stock up on, but truffle oil was created to serve as an affordable option for those looking to infuse dishes with this pungent ingredient. Truffle oil doesn't contain actual truffles, but even a few drops of the stuff can transform a meal with earthy and slightly nutty layers. When paired with the inherent creaminess of a spoonful of mayo, the umami-rich presence of truffle oil turns a store-bought product into a thing of beauty. You won't need much truffle oil to transform a cup of mayo, either. Start with a 1/2 teaspoon of truffle oil to blend into the jar of mayo before adjusting to taste, or try stepping fully on the pedal of truffle flavor by adding truffle salt to your creation.