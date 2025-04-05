Martha Stewart's Butter Trick For The Ultimate Melty Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese may be the most popular sandwich in the U.S., and a quintessential comfort food for many, but it's not without its controversies, including what type of cheese and bread to use, and the whole butter vs. mayo debate as to which makes a better grilled cheese sandwich. It's not surprising that Martha Stewart, domestic doyenne extraordinaire, would have an opinion on the topic as well. And it seems she comes out on team mayo, at least for coating the exterior of the bread with. As for the butter, Martha Stewart saves that for inside the sandwich, to get a good melt going on in her grilled cheese.

While she favors mayo for the outside of the sandwich to get a crispy and golden crust on her bread (although she does sometimes mix butter with mayo for the coating), Martha Stewart smears the inside of the bread with a little bit of butter. Not only does the butter add, well, extra buttery flavor that you just wouldn't get from using mayo alone, it also softens the inside of the sandwich, and lends a smoothness to the melted cheese for the ultimate in melty, gooey, cheesy goodness, and the perfect textural contrast with the crunchy exterior.