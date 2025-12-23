10 Creative Toppings You Never Thought To Put On Pastrami Sandwiches

Featuring layer upon layer of smoky, savory beef, sandwiched between hearty slices of rye bread, the pastrami sandwich has long been an NYC deli favorite. This meaty lunchtime staple is undeniably satisfying, and the tender pastrami slices taste even more irresistible when paired with some complementary toppings. Popular choices include sauerkraut, sliced Swiss cheese, and mustard, which all balance the richness of the meat beautifully. But there are plenty of other, less conventional ways to add new flavors and textures to this beloved sandwich.

To take a traditional pastrami sandwich to the next level, creating balance is key. Injecting a dose of heat, some sweetness, or a pop of freshness can contrast the salty notes of the meat. Incorporating something crunchy is also a great way to make each bite more texturally interesting. And, there are countless ways to build this all-important harmony. With the help of creamy spreads, crisp veggies, tangy pickles, and fruity slices, you can transform the basic meat-bread base into a layered, flavor-packed creation. So, next time you're assembling a meaty stack, consider switching things up and throwing in one of these tasty toppings.