10 Creative Toppings You Never Thought To Put On Pastrami Sandwiches
Featuring layer upon layer of smoky, savory beef, sandwiched between hearty slices of rye bread, the pastrami sandwich has long been an NYC deli favorite. This meaty lunchtime staple is undeniably satisfying, and the tender pastrami slices taste even more irresistible when paired with some complementary toppings. Popular choices include sauerkraut, sliced Swiss cheese, and mustard, which all balance the richness of the meat beautifully. But there are plenty of other, less conventional ways to add new flavors and textures to this beloved sandwich.
To take a traditional pastrami sandwich to the next level, creating balance is key. Injecting a dose of heat, some sweetness, or a pop of freshness can contrast the salty notes of the meat. Incorporating something crunchy is also a great way to make each bite more texturally interesting. And, there are countless ways to build this all-important harmony. With the help of creamy spreads, crisp veggies, tangy pickles, and fruity slices, you can transform the basic meat-bread base into a layered, flavor-packed creation. So, next time you're assembling a meaty stack, consider switching things up and throwing in one of these tasty toppings.
Pepper jack cheese
You'll often find slices of mild, nutty Swiss cheese nestled between pastrami and rye bread. This go-to topping is great for adding depth and richness to the classic pastrami sandwich. But it's not the only cheese variety you should consider. If you're looking to introduce a subtle kick to your sandwich, switching Swiss slices for spicy pepper jack cheese is a fantastic approach.
Pepper jack cheese is essentially Monterey Jack that's been enhanced with flecks of chile peppers. Jalapeño peppers are a common add-in, but some varieties feature the bolder heat of serranos or habaneros. This semi-hard cheese has a smooth texture and melts readily when heated, making it the perfect candidate for layering into a toasted sandwich.
With its fiery profile, pepper jack cheese can bring a dose of comforting heat that fits in exceptionally well alongside pastrami's peppery seasoned crust. It'll taste great with other fresh or crunchy elements such as sliced tomatoes or romaine lettuce leaves, and a swipe of creamy mayo is ideal for mellowing out the spice. Feel free to experiment with other cheese varieties here, too. Cheddar can bring a familiar sharpness, while Gouda offers a nuttier taste, and mozzarella yields the ultimate gooey, stringy melt.
Horseradish
The sharp, zingy hit of horseradish makes it a transformative addition to any sandwich, and paired with rich, savory beef, it creates a wonderfully invigorating contrast. The pungent profile of this condiment cuts straight through the fattiness of the pastrami, all while highlighting the meat's spicy notes and adding a whole new layer of depth.
A great way to incorporate this add-in is by using horseradish spread. You can either pick up a store-bought jar or whip up your own, starting with a base of prepared horseradish or freshly grated root. You'll need something creamy, such as sour cream or crème fraîche, a dash of something acidic (white wine or apple cider vinegar works well), and any herbs or seasonings of your choice (think chives, black pepper, or mustard). Just stir everything together with the horseradish, and you'll have a luscious sauce that's ready for dolloping into your sandwich.
To complement this bold addition, try piling on some refreshing extras. Crisp cucumber slices or pickles can further boost the brightness, and peppery leafy greens like arugula or watercress are an ideal match for the horseradish root's vibrant kick. Or, to add some balancing sweetness, try drizzling in honey mustard sauce, or pairing the horseradish with a fruity chutney.
Pickled jalapeños
Another quick and easy way to add flavor to your sandwich is with pickled jalapeños. These convenient jarred slices certainly pack a punch, bringing tanginess, heat, and a moreish crisp texture. The peppers are the perfect flavor to contrast with the rich, smoky taste of the pastrami, brightening everything up and building a more complex bite.
You have a few different options when it comes to incorporating these fiery morsels. The simplest is to layer the slices atop the meat as they are, for a concentrated pop of heat. Used like this, they'll pair brilliantly with classic add-ins like melty cheese and crisp lettuce, as well as creamier options like sliced avocado, coleslaw, or Russian dressing.
Alternatively, you can chop jalapeño slices finely and mix them into a creamy spread to distribute the flavor more evenly throughout the sandwich. For a super smooth finish, you can even blitz everything up in a food processor. Try combining the jalapeños with sour cream, mayonnaise, a dash of the pickle brine, and some fresh herbs and seasonings, such as cilantro, parsley, garlic powder, and onion powder. The peppers will shine in a relish, too. Just finely chop or pulse them with garlic, salt, and vinegar to create a delightfully bold, tangy spread for your sandwich.
A fruity chutney
Sometimes, a hint of sweetness is exactly what you need to create a well-rounded pastrami sandwich, and a delicious way to introduce this new flavor note is with a dollop of chutney. These fruity spreads provide a more elegant, tangy taste than jams and preserves, since the sugar is balanced with the addition of vinegar and spices. Chutneys pair amazingly well with robust, savory ingredients like meats and cheeses, so you really can't go wrong with this add-in. You'll find an array of jarred options in most large grocery stores, including chutneys made with mangoes, plums, tomatoes, or peaches, among others. Each will bring its own unique burst of bright flavor.
Chutneys can be used much like any other spread or condiment. Just swipe them over the bread before layering the meat and any other add-ins of your choice. Some varieties offer a heartier texture, with larger chunks of fruit that create pockets of sweetness throughout your sandwich. Other versions are infused with bold flavors like chile peppers or ginger that can help create a warmer, more complex finish. And, for ultimate control over the taste and texture of your pastrami sandwich, you can absolutely craft your own chutney from scratch.
Sliced pears
For a fresher way to bring sweetness to your sandwich, consider adding slices of juicy pear. The subtle, floral taste and tender texture of the fruit make it a fitting match for the rich, smoky pastrami. This topping feels wonderfully sophisticated, and it's surprisingly versatile, pairing seamlessly with a whole host of other sweet and savory add-ins.
To prep the pears, just slice them thinly lengthways. The slices can then be layered underneath the meat. If you're prepping the sandwich in advance and want to reduce the risk of sogginess, you can always add a layer of sliced cheese first as a buffer, so that the pear's natural juices don't seep into the bread. In fact, pear and cheese make for a rather delicious combo, and creamy options, like brie, Havarti, and Swiss cheese, would all make ideal accompaniments for the fruit.
Another great way to amplify the pear's brightness is by adding another sweet element, such as a spoonful of fruit chutney, or a drizzle of hot honey or honey balsamic glaze. If you've gone for a classic pastrami, pear, and cheese trio, you could also balance the soft texture of these ingredients with something crunchy. Think toasted nuts or crispy fried onions.
Microgreens
To give your pastrami sandwich a vibrant pop of green goodness, scatter in some microgreens. Packed with flavor and nutrients, these trendy shoots will provide a welcome freshness that contrasts with the heaviness of the other ingredients. Microgreens are essentially the young, edible seedlings of various herbs and vegetables. Amazingly, they can contain a much higher concentration of vitamins and minerals than the fully grown plants, making them a small but mighty addition to your pastrami stack.
A handful of microgreens layered atop the meat is enough to amp up the visual appeal and create depth. The vegetal flavors are highly concentrated at this early growing stage, and you can experiment with different varieties depending on the vibe you're going for. Radish microgreens offer a peppery kick, while sorrel has notes of citrus, and pea shoots are packed with natural sweetness. They'll taste fantastic with creamy elements such as melted cheese, horseradish sauce, or garlic mayo, as well as sweet and tangy additions like mustard or chutney.
Kimchi
Spicy, crunchy, and loaded with tangy complexity, kimchi is a game-changing pairing for pastrami. Not only is this topping incredibly flavorful, it's a healthy choice, too. Kimchi is packed with probiotic bacteria, and there's mounting evidence that consuming this helps us maintain a healthy gut microbiome. This traditional Korean condiment is often made with cabbage, though it can include other vegetables like carrots, radishes, and green onions. The veggies get salted or brined, mixed with an aromatic paste that typically includes garlic, ginger, and chili, and left to ferment in an air-tight container. As the bacterial cultures develop, the kimchi takes on a uniquely sour, salty taste that makes it an excellent accompaniment to savory beef.
Whether you're making your own kimchi at home or picking up a store-bought jar, adding a spoonful to your sandwich will instantly make things more exciting. Its spicy kick can be mellowed with the creamy classics, or built on with other bold toppings like jalapeños or hot sauce. And, kimchi's crunch provides plenty of mouth-watering contrast when combined with smooth spreads and soft cheeses. If sauerkraut is your usual pick when building a pastrami stack, consider subbing in its Korean cousin for a punchier finish, and you won't be disappointed.
Caramelized onions
The sweet, aromatic flavor of caramelized onions is sure to make every bite of your sandwich even more indulgent and satisfying. These tender, jammy shreds bring balance to the layers of savory, spice-crusted meat, serving as a wonderfully complex tool for injecting richness and texture.
Whipping up a batch of caramelized onions requires a little patience, but it's worth every minute spent stirring at the stovetop. You'll first slice the onions thinly and saute them in oil over medium-high heat. Once they've softened, lower the heat and cook the onions gently, stirring occasionally, until they're ultra-tender and gloriously golden brown. This should take around 45 minutes.
Now, the silky slices are ready for piling into your pastrami sandwich, and they'll taste even more special when paired with other complementary toppings. Incorporating slices of melty provolone cheese can help you craft a Philly cheesesteak-inspired stack, but other creamy cheeses like Gruyere or brie will make equally delicious additions. The spicy tang of pickles can also elevate the sweet profile of the onions.
Coleslaw
It's a refreshing side for barbecued meats and an irresistible topping for tacos, but coleslaw is also a top-tier pastrami sandwich add-in. With its mouth-watering blend of creaminess and crunch, coleslaw can make a sandwich far heartier without being too heavy. Layer in a generous spoonful, and you'll be wondering why you didn't try this topping sooner.
For a fuss-free upgrade, just pick up a ready-made coleslaw mixture at the store. Or, grab a bag of the veggie mix and dress it yourself. A classic blend usually includes carrots and cabbage, and a mayonnaise-based dressing is the go-to. You can absolutely make your coleslaw from scratch if preferred, which provides more opportunity for customization. For a lighter, Asian-inspired slaw, use olive oil, soy sauce, lime juice, and honey to craft your dressing. Or, swap the traditional veggie mix for shredded Brussels sprouts. Fresh herbs like dill, cilantro, or parsley also make great mix-ins.
This cooling topping is a great pick if you're already spicing up your sandwich with chiles or fiery sauces, and it provides plenty of contrasting freshness if you're toasting the meaty creation to warm, melty perfection. To prevent sogginess, coleslaw is best added right before serving, so if you're prepping for tomorrow's lunch, you might want to hold the slaw until you're ready to tuck in.
Truffle mayo
If you're looking to bring a touch of luxury to your sandwich without overcomplicating the prep, truffle mayonnaise is the perfect solution. This effortless add-in boasts a tempting richness and a subtle earthy depth that makes it feel undeniably elegant. If classic mayonnaise is something you typically reach for when making a sandwich, making the swap to a truffle-infused version couldn't be easier. And, it'll leave every bite all the more decadent.
You can buy truffle mayo, but it's also super easy to make your own batch. Just grab your favorite store-bought mayonnaise and stir in a drizzle of truffle oil. Around two teaspoons of oil per half cup of mayo is a good place to start, but feel free to adjust this to your taste. You could also throw in some minced garlic and a squeeze of lemon juice to brighten the flavor if desired.
The aromatic mixture can be used just like any other sandwich spread. Truffle's complex, earthy notes match especially well with the natural sweetness of tender cooked veggies like caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, or roasted peppers. A creamy mayo can always benefit from a fresh pairing, too, such as fresh leafy greens or tangy pickles.