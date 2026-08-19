Quote Of The Day By Poet Jim Harrison: 'I See That Women And Food Rather Than Government Can Help Me Abolish My...'

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A refined palate is an unsung weapon in the battle against the ennui of modern life. To that end, few palates were as radically tailored toward the pursuit of joy as Jim Harrison's. Harrison (1937-2016) was an American poet and novelist with a published body of at least 40 books, including "Legends of the Fall" and "In Search of Small Gods." A Michigander with a love of the great outdoors, his poetry spilled onto the page dressed in a famously irreverent sense of humor.

His deepest reverence was for food. According to Harrison's publisher, Grove Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal called the bestselling writer "the Henry Miller of food writing," and the Dallas Morning News called him "the poet laureate of appetite." He shared Anthony Bourdain's animosity towards vegetarianism, and he wrote a food column — "The Raw and the Cooked" — for Esquire. Harrison's epicurean talent was even venerated by fellow writers. When asked to participate in a collection of celebrities writing about their favorite foods, Tom Robbins reverentially replied, "I've been willing to leave culinary fiction in the garlic-scented hands of such masters of dinner-plate drama as Jim Harrison," according to an excerpt from "Wild Ducks Flying Backward."

Harrison came out of the freewheeling Key West artistic movement of the late 1960s alongside contemporaries Richard Brautigan, Thomas McGuane, and Jimmy Buffett. The theme of glorious excess would function as something of a through current for the rest of the writer's prolific life. His vivacious musings confirmed that good food can fuel a good life — which brings us to our quote of the day.