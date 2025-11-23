10 Award-Winning Red Wines To Impress Your Guests In 2025

When it comes time to pick wines to serve your guests, it can be hard to make a decision. Whether you're working with a specific budget, taste, or food pairing, there are some factors to consider. Even if you've narrowed it down to red wine, there are endless options available on the market. Plus, if you're hosting, chances are you want your guests to enjoy the experience and to be impressed with the selection you've put together. There's no need to be an expert on the matter thanks to this trusty guide.

I'm a Certified Specialist of Wine and am always on the lookout for new bottles to bring to the table. I've put together a selection of award-winning red wines that are approved by me, as well as by multiple wine critics at international wine competitions. There's a pretty resounding consensus about these bottles, which means you can confidently buy one (or more) to serve your guests.

I've also included food pairing recommendations to help you find the best option for your needs. Whether you're serving light bites or a hearty meal, one of these bottles is sure to be a good fit. Read on for the scoop about 10 award-winning red wines that will impress your guests.