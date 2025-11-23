10 Award-Winning Red Wines To Impress Your Guests In 2025
When it comes time to pick wines to serve your guests, it can be hard to make a decision. Whether you're working with a specific budget, taste, or food pairing, there are some factors to consider. Even if you've narrowed it down to red wine, there are endless options available on the market. Plus, if you're hosting, chances are you want your guests to enjoy the experience and to be impressed with the selection you've put together. There's no need to be an expert on the matter thanks to this trusty guide.
I'm a Certified Specialist of Wine and am always on the lookout for new bottles to bring to the table. I've put together a selection of award-winning red wines that are approved by me, as well as by multiple wine critics at international wine competitions. There's a pretty resounding consensus about these bottles, which means you can confidently buy one (or more) to serve your guests.
I've also included food pairing recommendations to help you find the best option for your needs. Whether you're serving light bites or a hearty meal, one of these bottles is sure to be a good fit. Read on for the scoop about 10 award-winning red wines that will impress your guests.
1. Undurraga - Vigno 2022
Old vine carignan is an underrated delight in the world of wine. As they age, the naturally high-yielding vines slow down, concentrating more flavor and depth into less fruit. In turn, the grapes offer plenty of complexity and nuance that hadn't yet quite developed when the vines were harvested in their youth. Winemakers are quickly taking note, especially in Chile's Maule Valley, where vines dating back to the 1940s continue to produce fruit.
In fact, they're so dedicated to spreading the word that over a dozen producers created VIGNO, a sort of club of winemakers making old vine carignan in Chile. To add this label to a bottle, the wine has to fit certain parameters. Undurraga is a big name in the Chilean wine industry, and it has a VIGNO wine among its lineup. The 2022 vintage was awarded a gold medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards, highlighting its quality and impressive character.
Made almost exclusively with 75-year-old carignan and a dash of cinsault, the result is complex with a balanced intensity. The palate is bold and structured, with notes of wild berries, cherry, herbs, sweet tobacco, and earth. Serve this weighty red with a meat stew, grilled lamb, or a hearty eggplant dish.
2. Delaire Graff - Cabernet Sauvignon 2021
Many red wine lovers are fond of cabernet sauvignon's bold nature, and thankfully, it's prominent in vineyards around the world, meaning there's no short supply. The grape fares well in South Africa, where it's blended with other Bordeaux varieties and bottled as a single-varietal wine. Both are worth trying, and Delaire Graff Estate has just the bottle for the job. The winery's vineyards benefit from cooling ocean breezes and mountainous terrain, offering complexity and a nuanced terroir.
Pick up a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve and see for yourself. The 2021 vintage was awarded a gold medal at The International Wine & Spirit Competition, high praise that translates to the glass. The wine is rich and velvety on the palate, with notes of dark berries, cassis, graphite, tobacco, and oak spice. The tannins are fine and the finish is long and smooth, highlighting the aromas well after the last sip. Grilled red meat is a natural pairing for this wine, but mature cheeses, stews, and roasted vegetables would complement it too.
3. Craggy Range - Pinot Noir Martinborough 2024
Pinot noir tends to be a safe bet when choosing wine for your guests, and when it's as good as Craggy Range's, there's no turning back. Craggy Range highlights nuances of some of the country's best terroirs, with two winery buildings located in Hawke's Bay on New Zealand's North Island, and estate vineyards nearby and in Martinborough. The bottle of Pinot Noir from the Martinborough vineyards has earned serious accolades, receiving a Best in Show award at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2025, and it's no surprise why.
This wine perfectly toes the line between complexity and smooth drinkability, making it a winner among casual and serious drinkers alike. Bold fruit aromas are present on the nose, with hints of raspberry, cherry, and plum. A subtle influence from the maturation in partially new French oak barrels is perceptible, without detracting from the presence of the fruit. Silky tannins and hints of sweet spice add interest and depth to the refined palate. This dazzling pinot pairs well with grilled salmon, game meats like lamb and duck, or mushroom-based dishes.
4. Coppo - Barolo del Comune di La Morra 2020
A bottle of Barolo is a surefire way to impress many a red wine lover, and if it's Coppo's Barolo del Comune di La Morra, then you're off to an even better start. The estate has grown nebbiolo for 75 years, giving it leeway to be permitted within the Barolo DOCG, even though some of its vineyards sit outside the appellation. Coppo also houses the Underground Cathedrals, its own extensive wine cellar network that has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The 2020 vintage of Barolo del Comune di La Morra is drinking well and received a gold medal at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards. It boasts an elegant palate and soft tannins, with notes of plum, cherry, red berries, dried rose petals, and licorice that mingle with hints of oak. Precise and restrained, this Barolo still offers a generous fruit character and a long finish. Serve it with a beef or lamb roast, or with baked root vegetables.
5. Bodegas Montecillo - Viña Monty Garnacha Reserva 2016
Spanish wines from Rioja often consist of blends, but Bodegas Montecillo has chosen to vinify the individual components and bottle them as single-varietal wines. Viña Monty Garnacha Reserva consists of fruit from two vineyards, one in Rioja Alta and one in Rioja Oriental, offering a nuanced taste of the grape and terroir. Additionally, the vineyards are located between 1,000 and 1,500 feet above sea level, resulting in balanced acidity and freshness.
With a mix of sandy and clay-dominant soils, the fruit develops depth, intensity, and notable tannins. This wine is aged in semi-new oak barrels and in bottle, allowing it to mature for multiple years before release. It features vibrant cherry and red fruit aromas, with notes of vanilla, black tea leaf, coconut, and black pepper.
Indeed, this bottle has received numerous accolades, high scores, and medals. It won a gold medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards and silver at the International Wine Challenge. Serve it with roasted lamb, charcuterie, or hearty stews, and your guests are sure to be impressed.
6. Kaiken - Ultra Malbec Los Chacayes 2022
It's no secret that Argentina is the king of malbec, and Kaiken's Ultra Malbec Los Chacayes does a great job of demonstrating it. The wine is made with fruit harvested from three vineyards in the Uco Valley, ranging from approximately 4,000 to 4,500 feet in altitude. This characteristic translates to freshness and a balanced acidity on the palate. Notes of blackberry, raspberry, and dark plums are present, along with hints of violet, white pepper, licorice, and clove. Sweet vanilla and woodsy notes from the oak aging are displayed, too, along with rounded tannins and a long finish.
Ultra Malbec Los Chacayes has been well received by consumers and critics. It won a silver medal at the 2025 Decanter World Wine Awards. Also this year, it was awarded a gold medal at the Sommelier Wine Awards and received a By The Glass recognition for its versatility in restaurants and bars. Indeed, this flavor-packed malbec offers numerous food pairings, matching well with grilled meat, hearty stews, and saucy pasta dishes.
7. DFJ Vinhos - Quinta da Fonte Bela 2022
Portuguese wine tends to reliably offer high value, and DFJ Vinhos Quinta da Fonte Bela is no exception. The family-owned wine company collaborates with numerous producers, ensuring consistency and quality. Quinta da Fonte Bela winery was founded over 100 years ago in Tejo, Portugal, demonstrating a lengthy tradition that has evolved. This red blend consists of alicante bouschet, shiraz, and tannat grapes, offering an intensity and concentration of flavors that make it stand out. Notes of red and black fruits are displayed on the palate, with smooth tannins and an elegant finish.
This wine has won multiple awards, highlighting its balance of complexity and drinkability. It was awarded several gold and silver medals at competitions around the world. It also won a silver medal at the Global Wine & Spirits Awards Asia for being a great pairing with Asian food, namely crispy beef ribs with kimchi. Serve it with grilled meat or salmon, charcuterie, sausages, or mature cheeses, and naturally, with Asian meat dishes.
8. La Selvanella - Chianti Classico DOCG Riserva 2020
When in doubt, a solid Tuscan wine is a pretty reliable choice to impress your guests. Vigneti La Selvanella was planted in the 1960s, taking up a notably sized continuous vineyard area. The fruit for the Chianti Classico DOCG Riserva grows between 1,000 and 2,000 feet above sea level, bringing freshness to the wine. After fermentation, the wine ages for around three years in oak barrels and for an additional year in the bottle.
Notes of cranberry, cherry, and blackberry bring fruit to the palate, which is complemented by hints of Mediterranean herbs, black olives, wood, balsamic, licorice, and vanilla. Serve it with meaty mains and aged cheeses or charcuterie for the perfect match.
La Selvanella's Chianti Classico DOCG Riserva has long been praised by critics, and it was even one of the first wines to receive the Tre Bicchieri award by Italy's Gambero Rosso guide. Once again, the 2020 vintage won this award and multiple other Italian recognitions. Additionally, it won a bronze medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2024.
9. Ehlers Estate - 1886 Cabernet Sauvignon
There's no arguing with a bottle of Napa Valley cabernet, especially if you're trying to impress your guests. You may have to pay for it too, but the outcome is bound to be positive. That's certainly the case with Ehlers Estate's 1886 Cabernet Sauvignon from St. Helena, which also contains a small percentage of merlot grapes to round it out. Fermented in stainless steel and then aged for close to two years in new oak, this wine is decadent in all the best ways.
It displays notes of dark berries, cassis, cherry, black licorice, violet, and black olives in the glass. Smooth tannins add complexity and structure without overwhelming the palate. Subtle notes of cedar, nutmeg, and clove bring additional layers of flavor and depth. This wine is both refined and powerful, and sure to be the talk of the table. Pair it with red meat, stews, and sharp cheeses for a delectable experience.
Ehlers Estate's 1886 Cabernet Sauvignon has won several awards over the years, such as a double gold medal in 2020 and 2022. It was also recognized as Wine of the Year across multiple parameters, as well as Red Wine of the Year at the Sommeliers Choice Awards.
10. Camille Cayran - Rasteau 2022
The Southern Rhône is home to numerous regions and small appellations that make wine blends with a long list of grapes. Among them, you'll find Rasteau, which received its Cru status in 2010, denoting its distinction from the rest of the area. Discover the appellation with a bottle of Cave de Cairanne Camille Cayran "Rasteau." This cooperative of growers has been running for almost a century and brings together fruit from the region, which is then vinified in a joint winery following low-intervention practices.
The Rasteau wine is made primarily with grenache grapes, along with syrah and mourvedre. A part of the fruit undergoes carbonic maceration, which gives the wine bright, fruity notes. Dark red cherry, blueberries, and black olives mingle on the palate, along with hints of Mediterranean herbs, violet, and spice. It's juicy and bold, with soft tannins and plenty of structure. Serve it with game meat or mature cheeses to highlight its nuances. Camille Cayran "Rasteau" recently won a bronze medal at the London Wine Competition, highlighting its palatability.