The Old-School Meat You Rarely See On Dinner Tables Today

Americans are famously avid meat-eaters, but some meats are unofficially off-limits on U.S. dinner tables. For some controversial meats, like foie gras and ortolan, the contentious ethical status is linked to preparations that don't minimize cruelty. In other cases, however, "cuteness factor" indicates where the boundary line is drawn. Even as epicurean opinions shift and expand to welcome tinned fish, nose-to-tail butchering, and offal (monkfish liver, anyone?) into the fashionable contemporary dining scene, rabbit meat is still not a common part of U.S. diets. Why?

A Reddit thread in r/homestead (with 1.4K upvotes) inquires, "Why aren't meat rabbits more popular in the US?" noting the animal's rapid reproduction rate and low-cost maintenance. Indeed, rabbits reach sexual maturity at three to seven months of age and produce multiple litters (four to 12 baby rabbits each) per year. Commenters echo, "It's a shame, it's one of the most sustainable meat sources along with guinea pigs," a popular protein in South American countries like Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia. Another comment from an apparent rabbit farmer writes, "It's hard to not get attached because the babies are so cute, but we went for hybridization vigor and mixed breeds so it was well worth the effort in meat and hides," noting that rabbits are substantially easier to process than other small meat animals like chickens ("no feathers to pluck and you can desleeve the whole pelt, skin and all"). Still, the profitability of raising rabbits as meat animals isn't waterproof.