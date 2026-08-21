Not Croissants Or Biscuits — One Of Jimmy Dean's Best Frozen Breakfasts Revolutionizes Hash Browns
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Reimagining a classic favorite can yield some seriously delicious results. Tasting Table tried and ranked 11 different Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast foods from worst to best, and we discovered Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Stuffed Hash Browns. Even when approached with a healthy amount of skepticism, these deliciously crispy stuffed hash browns offered layers of meat and cheese packed tightly inside a perfectly crunchy shell. The result was a satisfying combination of breakfast staples tucked into a completely unexpected package, earning the frozen item the second spot on our list. As one Amazon shopper heartily agreed, "The filling is very generous, lots of sausage and cheese."
While there are many tips for perfectly cooked crispy hash browns, Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Stuffed Hash Browns come with crisping sleeves, which are designed to give the potato exterior a satisfying crunch while keeping the filling warm and creamy. This kind of textural contrast helps to make quick meals more satisfying, with the super hearty combination of crackly potatoes, sausage, ham, bacon, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese. "Fair warning I discovered these a few months ago and have been addicted ever since. They are dangerously good," admitted one fan on Reddit. But they aren't the only Jimmy Dean breakfast food finding creative ways to repackage morning flavors.
Jimmy Dean's fast breakfasts don't skimp on flavor
The best Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sandwich satisfies every craving. The Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Blueberry Griddle Cakes sandwich sausage, egg, and cheese between sweet griddle cakes for a sweet take on a breakfast staple. On the other hand, the Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast food that's not worth trying, the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Toaster Pop-Ups, put similar ingredients into a toaster-friendly pastry. And yet, by using a crunchy potato as the shell, the Meat Lovers Stuffed Hash Browns may be the most unconventional presentation of the bunch, even as all three products put a major twist on traditional breakfast offerings. Though some have described the Stuffed Hash Browns as too salty or greasy, plenty of shoppers appreciate the easy option for breakfasts on the go.
Fans of the Stuffed Hash Browns have even deep-fried the pieces, while others prefer to cook them in the oven or air fryer. Many fans note that the smell of the hash browns cooking fills their home with a delicious aroma. Frozen hash browns are more versatile than you might think too. There are lots of creative ways to use frozen hash browns beyond their intended purpose. Try stuffing them into burritos or for topping plates of simple shepherd's pie. They can also be easily cooked into a casserole or shoved into a seeded bun, toasted bread, or grilled tortillas to upgrade burgers, sandwiches, and quesadillas.