The Best Jimmy Dean Frozen Breakfast Sandwich Satisfies Every Craving

When the teenage protagonist hurries down the stairs in the 1980s movie, they always seem to pass a fully loaded breakfast table on their way out the front door. "What about breakfast?" Mom asks, while Dad and Little Sister sit eating heaping plates. "Sorry, mom!" our hero shouts, grabbing a piece of toast and skateboarding away. In real life, foodies know that managing to eat breakfast can feel like a Herculean feat on a busy weekday morning. Still, the most important meal of the day is not to be missed — and for a breakfast that's as fast, convenient, affordable, and tasty as it is filling, nothing hits the spot like Jimmy Dean's Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Blueberry Griddle Cake.

Topping our ranking of 11 Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sandwiches, the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Blueberry Griddle Cake is comprised of two blueberry pancakes stuffed with a sausage patty, egg, and cheese. With this best-of-both-worlds sammy, the interplay of sweet and savory combines for a finished product that's somehow even greater than the sum of its parts. Those pancake "buns" are reminiscent of McDonald's Sausage McGriddle, which bookends two maple-syrup-pocketed mini flapjacks around a sausage patty. The McGriddle received high praise in our ultimate ranking of every item on the McDonald's menu. But Jimmy Dean's frozen at-home offering can be heated in the microwave in less than three minutes or in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes – no drive-thru line required.