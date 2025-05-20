The Best Jimmy Dean Frozen Breakfast Sandwich Satisfies Every Craving
When the teenage protagonist hurries down the stairs in the 1980s movie, they always seem to pass a fully loaded breakfast table on their way out the front door. "What about breakfast?" Mom asks, while Dad and Little Sister sit eating heaping plates. "Sorry, mom!" our hero shouts, grabbing a piece of toast and skateboarding away. In real life, foodies know that managing to eat breakfast can feel like a Herculean feat on a busy weekday morning. Still, the most important meal of the day is not to be missed — and for a breakfast that's as fast, convenient, affordable, and tasty as it is filling, nothing hits the spot like Jimmy Dean's Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Blueberry Griddle Cake.
Topping our ranking of 11 Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast sandwiches, the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Blueberry Griddle Cake is comprised of two blueberry pancakes stuffed with a sausage patty, egg, and cheese. With this best-of-both-worlds sammy, the interplay of sweet and savory combines for a finished product that's somehow even greater than the sum of its parts. Those pancake "buns" are reminiscent of McDonald's Sausage McGriddle, which bookends two maple-syrup-pocketed mini flapjacks around a sausage patty. The McGriddle received high praise in our ultimate ranking of every item on the McDonald's menu. But Jimmy Dean's frozen at-home offering can be heated in the microwave in less than three minutes or in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes – no drive-thru line required.
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Blueberry Griddle Cakes deliver both sweet and savory
As we mentioned in our review, "That sweetness isn't overwhelming, but it does balance out the saltiness from the sausage patty nicely ... The creaminess of the cheese is ultimately what brings it all together, offering a velvety texture that marries the pancakes and the sausage in perfect harmony." Customer reviews on Jimmy Dean's official website echo our notes. "Surprisingly great combo," writes one fan. "Each ingredient appealed to me and I couldn't deny that they [worked] all together in a sandwich." Other foodies mention that the pancakes stayed moist, not drying out in the microwave like many other frozen offerings. It's worth noting that these tasty, filling beauties are definitely not low-cholesterol or low-sodium offerings. Still, the pancakes are dotted with real blueberries, and each sando packs an impressive 12 grams of protein, a good chunk of the daily 50 grams recommended by the FDA.
An 18.8-ounce box of four Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Blueberry Griddle Cake sandwiches runs for $7.59 at a Target in Chicago, which shakes out to $1.90 per sandwich — affordable, portable, convenient, and won't leave your stomach rumbling before lunchtime. If you spend $5 on comparable fast-food breakfast sandwiches three times each week, that's enough to buy two boxes of these dimensional Jimmy Dean sandwiches.
For the record, Dunkin's sausage, egg, and cheese croissant is our all-time favorite fast food breakfast sandwich. And this one might be the worth-the-drive-thru exception.