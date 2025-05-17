The Jimmy Dean Frozen Breakfast Food That's Not Worth Trying
Of all the frozen breakfast food brands you can choose from, there may be none more synonymous with breakfast than Jimmy Dean. Created by and named after country singer and actor Jimmy Dean, this company has been supplying American households with breakfast staples since 1969. After starting with sausages, the brand expanded its inventory and now features an extensive selection of frozen breakfast foods. It offers everything from burrito bowls to pancakes and sausage on a stick to breakfast sandwiches, with its Maple Griddle Cakes With Sausage, Egg, and Cheese being ranked the best store-bought frozen breakfast sandwich by our team. However, not all of Jimmy Dean's breakfast items that feature the iconic combination are as delicious as this breakfast sandwich. In fact, some of its frozen breakfast foods will leave you less than impressed. One such item is Jimmy Dean's Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Toaster Pop-Ups. This breakfast item is easily the most unpalatable thing you'll ever try from the company — so much so that it was deemed the worst Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast food by the Tasting Table staff.
Jimmy Dean's Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Toaster Pop-Ups are the ultimate catfish. It looks nothing like the picture that's beautifully displayed on the box. It isn't filled to the brim with a delicious savory filling. In fact, there's barely any filling in it, and the little bit you get truly lacks flavor, despite there being multiple seasonings, spices, and chili pepper present in the filling. The combination of sausage, egg, and cheese could benefit from the inclusion of fresh ingredients or even something acidic. This would help balance the richness of the eggs and meat while also providing an extra depth of flavor.
Why Jimmy Dean's Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Toaster Pop-Ups totally miss the mark
Made with fully-cooked Jimmy Dean sausage crumbles, cheddar cheese, and eggs, the filling is supposed to be encased in a "flaky" breakfast pastry. But this sad excuse of a pastry has zero flakiness and has a similar texture to wet cardboard. Plus, it's completely flavorless, despite margarine, sugar, and salt being listed as ingredients. Instead, your taste buds are greeted with an off-putting aftertaste that's incredibly bitter.
Our team wasn't the only one who was disappointed by the pastry. On Jimmy Dean's official website, the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Toaster Pop-Ups have a 2-star rating, and customers are pretty vocal about their disdain for this item. One customer noted that the pastry failed to develop a flaky, crispy exterior when toasted. Another shared that the pastry was basically empty and only had a few remnants of sausage. Someone even said it felt like they were "chewing on an old shoe." Roughly 42 other people had similar complaints about this breakfast item. Meanwhile, the only thing that got a decent review was how convenient it is to make.
Each pastry has 230 calories, 14 grams of fat, 6 grams of saturated fat, and 490 milligrams of sodium. Considering this costs more than $5 at major retailers like Walmart and Kroger, you're better off spending your money on your favorite item off a fast food chain breakfast menu. This way, you'll have a delicious breakfast that won't leave you disappointed.