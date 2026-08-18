10 Best Snacks You'll Only Find On Canadian Shelves

As a Canadian, I take great pride in some of the amazing people, food, and scenery our country has to offer. While icons of Canadiana like maple syrup and rye whisky are famous among our exports, some products are too quintessentially Canadian to share beyond our borders. Fortunately for us (or those making the trip to our beautiful country), these products are readily available –– and entirely delicious –– on Canadian store shelves.

When you've got a case of the munchie, need a sweet pick-me-up, or simply have to haul home some delectable Canadian souvenir, these are the 10 snacks you'll want to consider. You may be familiar with some of them — indeed, a couple have once been available to Americans before being cruelly pulled from your grasping fingers. Others are entirely unique Canadian creations that Canucks have come to know, love, and readily recommend to any tourist or traveler.

As an avid snacker and one of the few Canadian writers here at Tasting Table, I'm more than happy to share the love and the insight into the 10 best snacks (in my humble opinion) that you'll only find on Canadian shelves.