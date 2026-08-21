This Rare 5-Cent Hershey's Bar Was Only Produced For A Few Years In The 1930s

The Hershey Company has released countless iconic candy bars since its founding in 1894, yet like any long-standing business, it has plenty of failures in its history, too. Out of all the goodies that Hershey's no longer makes, few were as short-lived yet unique as the Aero bar. Like many of the discontinued chocolate candies you'll probably never eat again, the Aero bar had a short production life – it was only made from 1934 or 1935 to 1939.

Hershey's Aero was a bar of milk chocolate with tiny air bubbles dispersed throughout, creating a light, smooth, quick-melting texture different from your typical tempered chocolate. The bar cost just five cents, and advertisements featured an airplane motif, fitting for the name Aero. The bar was likely novel to Americans, but was actually nothing new. Before Hershey, British confectioner Rowntree invented, patented, and launched Aero in 1935, making it the first-ever aerated chocolate bar, according to several sources.

Interestingly, official Hershey's sources say the company acquired the rights to make Aero bars in the U.S. in 1934. Adding to the confusion, a small number of outlets claim that Rowntree debuted Aero in 1934, not 1935. While it's unclear when Hershey's version came out, we know its flight ended in 1939. According to Hershey Community Archives, the process of aerating the chocolate via vacuum technology was complicated, and the bar didn't see enough sales to justify the difficulty. Hershey's Aero hasn't been seen since, but you can still find aerated chocolate on shelves today.