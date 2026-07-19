The Airy, Nostalgic Chocolate Bar Only True '70s Kids Will Remember

Few things evoke nostalgia like candy. We all grow up with different favorites that feel special to us. It's particularly delicious, then, to bite into those treats today and be instantly transported back in time. Unfortunately, some of us don't always get that opportunity if our go-to sweets are now among the many discontinued candies we wish would come back. If you were a kid in the 1970s, there's one specific indulgence you may miss most of all: the Choco'Lite bar.

Of all the '70s candies and chocolates that deserve a revival, Choco'Lite stands out with a unique texture that fans still crave. Nestle introduced this candy in 1971, and it was the first "aerated" chocolate bar to be made in America. Air bubbles were whipped into the milk chocolate, giving it a lighter consistency — toothsome but springy and almost mousse-like. Choco'Lite also had "crispy chips" made with honey, so each bite included a creamy milk chocolate exterior, airy foam-like interior, and crackly crunch. That's a decadent, dynamic flavor and mouthfeel profile, so it's no wonder the bar garnered a devoted following.

"Choco'Lite had the absolute most unique texture hands down of any food, and I miss it!" said a Reddit user. Another Reddit commenter agrees, saying, "I would grab a handful of them every time I saw them on a shelf." Despite enthusiasm for the product, Nestle broke hearts by pulling Choco'Lite from shelves in the early '80s. Choco'Lite was short-lived, but its '70s-era fans remember it fondly.