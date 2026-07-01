9 Candies And Chocolates From The '70s That Deserve A Revival

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There's a chance that, 50 years from now, we might be talking about the candies and chocolates from the 2020s that deserve a revival. What would we say? Maybe Honey Roasted Peanut M&M's, which hit the market in 2025, or Hershey's vegan chocolate bars, released in 2023? Unfortunately, we don't have a time machine, so it's impossible to say. What we do have, though, is access to memories from 50 years ago. So instead of looking forward, we're looking back.

What are some of the candies and chocolates from the 1970s that deserve a revival today? To find out some of the many answers to that question, we scanned through blog posts and social media to get an idea of some of the sweet treats people miss the most from the 1970s. You can find the results of our investigation below. But just a warning before you scroll: You can expect to feel some serious nostalgia in your taste buds.