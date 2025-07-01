The Accidental Origin Of Pop Rocks Candy

If you can't recall the exact first time you tried Pop Rocks candy, it probably went something like this: You ripped open the packet, dumped some of the clumpy pebbles on your tongue, and widened your eyes in surprise. The name is not an exaggeration — the candy actually does pop, sizzle, and explode inside of your mouth. It's a phenomenon that's wowed youngsters for generations, but its creation was actually an accident.

In 1956, a man named William A. Mitchell was working as a chemist at General Foods and attempting to create a formula for an instant soft drink, one that would begin as a powder and turn any glass of water into a carbonated soda. Fun fact: Mitchell was the same chemist who invented Cool Whip and TANG. He ended up mixing carbon dioxide with sugars, which created tiny pockets of gas that would "pop" on a person's tongue after it mixed with saliva. While the powdered soda invention failed miserably, Mitchell was still left with an interesting product. He added a bit of flavoring and began testing the product with fellow employees, which earned his unintentional invention the name "Atomic Candy." By the time General Foods got on board with the idea, changed the name to "Pop Rocks," and released the candy to the public, nearly 20 years had passed.