8 Store-Bought Sweet Treats Boomers Miss

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If you were to ask the average American what their favorite sweet treat is today, there's a good chance they'd say something like Sour Patch Kids or Skittles, or maybe Dubai chocolate, or a Starbucks iced latte loaded up with sugary syrup. But a few decades ago, the kind of indulgences children, teens, and adults were enjoying looked a little different.

We scanned social media (primarily Facebook and Reddit) to find out which store-bought sweet treats Boomers miss the most. And we found some pretty interesting candy, cakes, and cookies from the past. For example, did you know there was another Oreo-like cookie before Oreo was a thing? And that there have been different types of Milky Way?

If you grew up in the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s, this is all probably sounding quite familiar. If you didn't, some of this might surprise you more than a little (ahem, candy cigarettes).