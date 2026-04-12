7 Snickers Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Considering that peanuts are already a welcome inclusion in a classic Snickers bar, it only makes sense that they'd eventually roll out a peanut butter version. And, as someone who loves a good Reese's candy of any variety, I was excited to try this one. Unfortunately, not only did the PB flavor not live up to my expectations, but it felt like I was eating an entirely different candy bar — not in a good way.

I already knew this take on Snickers would be a little different since the packaging refers to the candy as "squares" instead of a bar. But the differences stretched further and didn't taste like a Snickers to me. According to Snickers' website, this flavor is supposed to boast "the ultimate combination of peanut butter and peanuts," but any actual peanut chunks got lost in the peanut butter completely. I wasn't a fan of the peanut butter, either, as it was overly sweet and had a strange, paste-like texture. The nougat layer was also strange, as it was hard and almost more like a shortbread cookie than anything else.

Overall, Snickers peanut butter was a letdown from start to finish. Between the oddly hard "nougat" layer, an odd peanut butter layer with a strange flavor and even stranger texture, and a caramel layer that you can barely tell is there, it only makes sense that this flavor comes in last place. Also, if I didn't know any better, I might not even guess this was a Snickers variety, so this is not a flavor I'd return to, and one that I easily consider the worst on this list.