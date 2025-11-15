7 Shady Facts About Candy Cigarettes

Lurking on the shelves of candy stores across the U.S. is a surprising remnant from the 20th century: candy cigarettes, or candy sticks as they're sometimes labeled today. Sold in cardboard boxes that mimic real cigarette packs, these chalky vintage treats have mostly faded from popular memory. But behind their unassuming appearance is a shady backstory that older folks might remember, while younger people might find surprising.

Candy cigarettes have been manufactured almost as long as the real thing.Although we tend to think of cigarettes as ancient inventions, they've only been mass-produced since 1880, the year the cigarette-rolling machine was invented. Just eight years later, in 1888, The American Stationer magazine mentioned a curious new candy trend: chocolates shaped like cigarettes. Over the next century, candy cigarettes would rise and fall in popularity in step with tobacco itself. Marketed mainly at children, these simple candies normalized the image and practice of smoking for generations.

Despite shifting public attitudes toward tobacco, candy cigarettes are still sold across the U.S. today. So what's the moral of the story? Maybe it's that an imitation can be just as impactful as the real thing, or perhaps it's that the foods we grow up with shape us in ways we hardly notice. Or it just goes to show that Americans have a hard time letting go of childhood nostalgia — even when it feels out of place in the modern world. We'll let you draw your own conclusions from the perplexing past of candy cigarettes.