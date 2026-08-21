This Vintage Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich Isn't On The Menu, But Here's How To Recreate It While You Wait For A Comeback

Arby's serves an epic line-up of roast beef sandwiches. There's the Classic Roast Beef, the ultra-popular Beef 'n Cheddar, the French Dip & Swiss, the Smokehouse Brisket... you get the picture. In fact, Arby's has been making roast beef sandwiches for so long that there's only one sandwich you can order from its original menu: the Classic Roast Beef Sandwich. Over the decades, it has discontinued several big-hitters, like the Arby-Q, featuring roast beef smothered in tangy barbecue sauce, and the Bac 'n Cheddar Deluxe, which came on a sesame seed bun with roast beef, cheese, and bacon.

One vintage roast beef sandwich that really deserves a comeback, however, is the Roast Beef Deluxe. A promotional poster from 1982 shared on Reddit, described it as Arby's "classiest sandwich ever." It was made in a hearth-baked roll stuffed with slivers of roast beef, tomatoes, lettuce, and mayonnaise, which brought layers of freshness and crunch to the sandwich. The Redditor who shared the poster wrote they "wish they still had the Roast Beef Deluxe." However, the good news is that if it sounds like something you'd like, you can still recreate it in two simple steps.