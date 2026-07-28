5 Ordering Tips For The Best Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich

Arby's has sold billions of roast beef sandwiches since the chain first opened in 1964. With that many sandwiches sold, it's no surprise that some customers like to shake their order up a little bit to get the best possible roast beef sandwich they can. That's not to say there's anything wrong with the sandwich the way it comes, but variety is the spice of life.

Part of the reason that Arby's' roast beef sandwich is so popular is that it's a simple menu item: It's just shaved roast beef and a bun. That's about as simple a fast food item as you can get. Even a hamburger from Burger King or McDonald's has onions, ketchup, and pickles on top, at a minimum. Arby's keeps it simple and, whether it intended to or not, created a great canvas to build layers of flavor.

You can use many of Arby's other menu items to elevate a traditional roast beef sandwich into something with more texture and flavor. You may have to pay a little more to get the extras here, and some of these can get pretty elaborate, but we think these are the best menu hacks to take the standard roast beef sandwich to the next level.