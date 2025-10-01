Beef Up Your Arby's Order By Requesting Double The Meat

Arby's is a fast food chain that is sorely underrated, offering one of the most unique menu lineups in the game. Meat (and lots of it) is a central part of the restaurant's branding, but there are limits to how much you can get on one sandwich. In September 2024, the true Midwestern favorite launched its new "Double the Meats" meal, which included a choice between the Double Beef 'N Cheddar or the Double Roast Beef sandwich served with a medium fry and drink for just $7. This is a great deal in terms of value, with both of the double sandwiches being loaded up with, well, "double the meat." Yet, for a few dollars more, many have been adding extra meat to their Arby's sandwiches since way before this deal came out.

"Doubling the meat" isn't a universal add-on across all locations, nor does it apply to every sandwich the restaurant serves. According to the Arby's website, both the Classic Cheddar 'N Beef and the Roast Beef sandwiches come with the option to do a regular, double, or half-pound portion of meat. In addition, the French Dip, Greek Gyro, and Roast Beef Gyro sandwiches all give diners the option to add double the meat. Alternatively, the Smokehouse Brisket, Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon, and the Corned Beef Reuben do not currently list that option on Arby's online ordering platform.

If you would like to add extra meat to any of the sandwiches without that option, you may have better luck ordering in person. Be polite and understanding with the staff, who may or may not be able to accommodate your request. At the very least, expect an upcharge for the added protein.