Beef Up Your Arby's Order By Requesting Double The Meat
Arby's is a fast food chain that is sorely underrated, offering one of the most unique menu lineups in the game. Meat (and lots of it) is a central part of the restaurant's branding, but there are limits to how much you can get on one sandwich. In September 2024, the true Midwestern favorite launched its new "Double the Meats" meal, which included a choice between the Double Beef 'N Cheddar or the Double Roast Beef sandwich served with a medium fry and drink for just $7. This is a great deal in terms of value, with both of the double sandwiches being loaded up with, well, "double the meat." Yet, for a few dollars more, many have been adding extra meat to their Arby's sandwiches since way before this deal came out.
"Doubling the meat" isn't a universal add-on across all locations, nor does it apply to every sandwich the restaurant serves. According to the Arby's website, both the Classic Cheddar 'N Beef and the Roast Beef sandwiches come with the option to do a regular, double, or half-pound portion of meat. In addition, the French Dip, Greek Gyro, and Roast Beef Gyro sandwiches all give diners the option to add double the meat. Alternatively, the Smokehouse Brisket, Roast Turkey Ranch & Bacon, and the Corned Beef Reuben do not currently list that option on Arby's online ordering platform.
If you would like to add extra meat to any of the sandwiches without that option, you may have better luck ordering in person. Be polite and understanding with the staff, who may or may not be able to accommodate your request. At the very least, expect an upcharge for the added protein.
How much meat is double the meat at Arby's?
Now, you may be wondering if Arby's does a true "double portion" or if the restaurant just adds incrementally more meat. According to one Reddit user who claims to have worked for Arby's, the restaurant really does double up the regular portion size. Another Reddit user shared that the normal portion for the Arby's sandwiches with shaved meats, like the Classic Beef 'N Cheddar (which we ranked as the best Arby's sandwich, by the way), is three ounces. Doubles, on the other hand, contain six ounces.
The half-pound portion is also true to its word, offering a whopping eight ounces of meat. Another Redditor who claims to work at the fast food chain chimed in about just how far you can take the extra meat trend, explaining, "If it says half-pound and says double meat, 100% I'm putting a full pound." It just goes to show that it pays to be kind to your local Arby's employees.
What does all that extra meat mean in terms of nutrition? Well, of course, the protein content notably increases. The Arby's Classic Roast Beef, for example, has 23 grams of protein, but the Double Roast Beef has 38 grams of protein. With that extra protein, there is an increase in the sodium content as well. There are 1,610 mg of sodium in the Classic Roast Beef and 2,040 mg of sodium in the Double Roast Beef. Be sure to keep this in mind when ordering Arby's next.