Forget Basic Drawer Liners — There's A Cuter Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Drawer liners are great in every room, but they work especially hard in the kitchen where contents run the gamut from ceramic plates to metal tools. You don't want items banging into and damaging each other, scratching the drawers themselves, or making a whole bunch of noise. Liners help things stay quietly put.

The most common type of kitchen drawer liner comes in an admittedly uninspiring roll of neutrally hued plastic or vinyl material. It gets the job done, but what if you could get the same benefits of drawer liners with a kick of style? We are all about trends that give your kitchen more personality. Just think of how much more fun it would be to open a drawer and see a vibrant color or pop of print that matches the rest of your kitchen aesthetic. The secret? Peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Using peel-and-stick wallpaper means the sky's the limit on what patterns you can use to upgrade your drawers. Choose something that will spark joy every time you need to grab a trivet or spoon, and that complements the room's design scheme. When it comes to installation, things couldn't get simpler. Measure your drawer and cut the wallpaper a little larger so you have room for error. Lay the paper along the bottom of the drawer and begin to peel off the backing a little at a time, smoothing out any air bubbles as you go. When you're done, use a precision knife to slice off excess paper.