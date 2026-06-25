Instead Of Buying Kitchen Shelf Liner, Repurpose This Leftover Material You Probably Have Rolled Up

Not all kitchen enhancements need to take a chunk out of your savings. With a bit of thrifty creativity, you can update your kitchen on a budget. If you have leftover wallpaper from a DIY project, you can use pieces to cover surfaces in drawers and on shelves. Shelf liners protect your kitchen cabinets from everyday wear and tear, and pretty wallpapers can provide the same function with an aesthetic touch that basic foam or plastic liners can't offer.

Simply measure and cut wallpaper to fit the desired surface. Peel-and-stick wallpaper can easily be adhered to surfaces and removed cleanly when you're ready for a change. Vinyl wallpaper can also be quickly cleaned and wiped to protect surfaces from kitchen spills. Though more traditional wallpaper can also work, you may need to paste the paper down so it doesn't curl or warp on the shelf. Thinner paper can also be used, but since it tends to tear more easily, you may want to cover it with a clear finish.