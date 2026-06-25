Instead Of Buying Kitchen Shelf Liner, Repurpose This Leftover Material You Probably Have Rolled Up
Not all kitchen enhancements need to take a chunk out of your savings. With a bit of thrifty creativity, you can update your kitchen on a budget. If you have leftover wallpaper from a DIY project, you can use pieces to cover surfaces in drawers and on shelves. Shelf liners protect your kitchen cabinets from everyday wear and tear, and pretty wallpapers can provide the same function with an aesthetic touch that basic foam or plastic liners can't offer.
Simply measure and cut wallpaper to fit the desired surface. Peel-and-stick wallpaper can easily be adhered to surfaces and removed cleanly when you're ready for a change. Vinyl wallpaper can also be quickly cleaned and wiped to protect surfaces from kitchen spills. Though more traditional wallpaper can also work, you may need to paste the paper down so it doesn't curl or warp on the shelf. Thinner paper can also be used, but since it tends to tear more easily, you may want to cover it with a clear finish.
A kitchen refresh with little investment
If you don't have extra wallpaper in your home, there are other materials that work just as well. Martha Stewart's easy trick for nice and neat shelves is to use freezer paper. Liners can also be made from hand towels and tablecloths you don't use anymore. Some DIYers have used wrapping paper, poster board, and contact paper as well. Whatever material you choose, simply cut it to match the shelf or drawer space. You certainly don't need to head to the store to buy a specific product when the answer is already in your home.
The best part about these easy DIY hacks is that you can change colors and textures according to seasons. Pieces of wallpaper and other liner materials can be easily removed and replaced so that your kitchen has fresh patterns and colors to reflect the time of year. Spruce up shelves for the holidays or set down floral patterned prints for your next dinner party. When design updates are this quick and affordable, you may find yourself changing your kitchen aesthetics more often than planned.