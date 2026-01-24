The Genius Way To Repurpose Tablecloths You Don't Use Anymore
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The next time you notice a tear or stains you can't fix in your tablecloth, stop before you toss it out. We're big fans of upcycling kitchen items. Not only is it an eco-friendly approach, it's also thrifty; plus repurposed staples add cozy, eclectic charm to your space. Tablecloths are a perfect example. Maybe you inherited one from a beloved family member or bought one for a special occasion — you probably love the color, fabric, and pattern, so hold onto that and incorporate it into your home in a new way, as a shelf or drawer liner.
Using tablecloths as shelf covers or drawer liners allows you to cut away any unsightly spots and display the still-lovely stretches of fabric. And, of course, it's a smart way to protect kitchen cabinets, drawers, and shelves for the long haul. While tablecloths-turned-liners prevent scratches and any other damage, they also contribute some warmth. If you're embracing the cozy kitchen design trend, repurposing tablecloths this way instantly softens hard edges and brings in color and texture.
The actual repurposing is a snap, too. Simply measure your shelves, or drawer or cabinet interiors, then cut the tablecloth accordingly — you may want to leave a touch of extra fabric in case there are any frayed edges to trim, which pinking shears can handle. Then simply lay the cloth down, using some fabric tape (something like SWRT double-side tape from Amazon) to keep it in place.
Using tablecloths as liners protects and looks good
When you're using tablecloths to line drawers or cabinets, you can mix and match fabrics or use less perfect pieces because they're not fully on display. If you're lining shelves in a larger pantry, especially open shelves, a cohesive look is usually more desirable. This can either mean sticking to one tablecloth for one set of shelves so they match, or getting creative — for example, you could alternate a floral tablecloth with a plain, textured one if they're both in the same color family. You can even cut thinner strips of the cloth to create coordinating, cottagecore-esque drawer and cabinet pulls. If this inspires you to do more shelf-lining than you have tablecloths for, remember tablecloths are an often overlooked thrift store find.
To really get the most of repurposed tablecloths as protection, it's a good idea to repeat a process you may have done when still using them to cover your table: Scotchgard them. This is especially helpful in a pantry or anywhere spills are possible. The handy thing here is that it's easy to lift the cloths off the shelves to wash them, or if you'd ever like to swap them out for a different pattern. You'll love the pops of color around your kitchen, and you'll see the long-term benefits of protecting shelves, drawers, and cabinet interiors from dings, scratches, scrapes, and more.