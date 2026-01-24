The Genius Way To Repurpose Tablecloths You Don't Use Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The next time you notice a tear or stains you can't fix in your tablecloth, stop before you toss it out. We're big fans of upcycling kitchen items. Not only is it an eco-friendly approach, it's also thrifty; plus repurposed staples add cozy, eclectic charm to your space. Tablecloths are a perfect example. Maybe you inherited one from a beloved family member or bought one for a special occasion — you probably love the color, fabric, and pattern, so hold onto that and incorporate it into your home in a new way, as a shelf or drawer liner.

Using tablecloths as shelf covers or drawer liners allows you to cut away any unsightly spots and display the still-lovely stretches of fabric. And, of course, it's a smart way to protect kitchen cabinets, drawers, and shelves for the long haul. While tablecloths-turned-liners prevent scratches and any other damage, they also contribute some warmth. If you're embracing the cozy kitchen design trend, repurposing tablecloths this way instantly softens hard edges and brings in color and texture.

The actual repurposing is a snap, too. Simply measure your shelves, or drawer or cabinet interiors, then cut the tablecloth accordingly — you may want to leave a touch of extra fabric in case there are any frayed edges to trim, which pinking shears can handle. Then simply lay the cloth down, using some fabric tape (something like SWRT double-side tape from Amazon) to keep it in place.