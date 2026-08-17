The Most Iconic Local Soft Drink Brand In Your State

Few things are as refreshing as an ice-cold glass of something fizzy, and we've certainly got no shortage of options when it comes to soft drinks. While you might find yourself reaching for big-name brands, we'd like to suggest not overlooking regional favorites. Will it make you slightly jealous that you don't have access to these brands and flavors? Absolutely. Is there the potential to make your next road trip much more fun? Definitely. We can also almost guarantee you'll discover some unique soda flavors you never knew existed along the way.

For the sake of our list, we started with setting some guidelines. We looked for soft drink brands that were founded in each state — or had long-standing connections with a particular area — and maintained a devout fan base without spreading much beyond those borders (though some might be available online or in specialty stores). These are sodas with a neat history, that offer up flavors tied to the state, and they're the ones people miss when they move away from their hometowns. (Several states are not included, as they're lacking on the regional soft drinks front. Is that an indication of a business opportunity? Maybe!)