The Nostalgic Soda That's Everywhere In SoCal (But Nearly Impossible To Find Nationwide)

When the sun is beating down and you reach for a refreshing drink, what are you picking up? While you're probably supposed to say water, sometimes that just doesn't quench the thirst in the way you need. You could go for a crisp glass of Coca-Cola (though we always wonder about what Coca-Cola's flavor actually is) or even a bottle of Gatorade, but if you're a Southwestern United States native, you may find yourself reaching for a lesser-known brand: Cactus Cooler.

Cactus Coolers were created in 1966 by none other than Canada Dry. However, these days it's manufactured by the Keurig Dr Pepper company. The beverage originally launched as a nationwide product, but over time gradually shrunk its presence to the Southwest in states like New Mexico, Arizona, and especially Southern California. These days, it's mostly found in SoCal.

Many remember the distinct, funky packaging of Cactus Coolers, bright and colorful with graphics of desert landscapes. The designs are reminiscent of the packaging on AriZona cans, including the Black and White iced tea (which happens to be our favorite AriZona Iced Tea flavor).