The Arizona Iced Tea Flavor So Good We're Buying Several At A Time
Iced tea is the quintessential drink of the summer: It's perfectly sweet and refreshing. However, there's only one brand of iced tea that always comes to mind, and it's AriZona. For more than three decades, this company has been a tried and true presence in most millennials' lives. And after all these years, the company has remained successful. A large part of its success comes from finding a way to develop and grow without changing its iconic 99 cent price tag, like focusing on flavor development. Since AriZona knows a thing or two about enticing its fans with a mixture of classic and exciting new flavors, it uses a combination of simple ingredients like fruit and different types of tea to elevate its iced tea. And one flavor it makes especially well is its Black and White Iced Tea.
This iced tea is so remarkable that we ranked it best AriZona iced tea flavor. Like its name implies this drink contains both black and white tea. On its own, regular black tea has a powerful yet earthy flavor that can be rather intense. However, when mixed with white tea, which has a delicate flavor with a hint of sweetness, the black tea's intensity mellows out to create a heavenly drink that's perfectly mild and earthy. The combination of both teas produces a well-balanced beverage that isn't too overpowering in flavor or sweetness. This iced tea is so flavorful that each and every sip gets increasingly more satisfying the more you drink it, hence why our taste tester deemed it "the ultimate summer drink."
Why AriZona's Black and White Iced Tea will always be number one in our eyes
Made with premium brewed teas, all of AriZona's iced teas have the same base. However, what makes each one different is the unique ingredients used alongside each tea. Like the brand's Green Tea, the Black and White Iced Tea also includes ginseng and honey. But these ingredients truly shine in the latter iced tea and create a beverage that isn't overthrown by pungent artificial flavors that can be quite distasteful at times. Luckily, the company makes a few iced teas that are 100% natural, and this iced tea is a perfect example of that.
Each natural ingredient brings its own unique flavor profile to the iced tea. If you've never had ginseng before, it has an earthiness like black tea and a subtle sweetness like white tea, so it helps to amplify those existing flavor profiles. Even with the inclusion of real honey and cane sugar, this iced tea is drastically less sweet than other Arizona iced teas.
In fact, the Black and White Tea only has 14 grams of sugar per every eight ounce serving. For reference, AriZona's Peach Iced Tea has 36 grams of sugar per serving, and while a 20-ounce bottle of Green Tea has 25 grams of sugar per serving. This iced tea also has 18 milligrams (or 20% percent of your daily value) of vitamin C. So it's a tasty and unexpected way to add more vitamin C to your diet.