The Arizona Iced Tea Flavor So Good We're Buying Several At A Time

Iced tea is the quintessential drink of the summer: It's perfectly sweet and refreshing. However, there's only one brand of iced tea that always comes to mind, and it's AriZona. For more than three decades, this company has been a tried and true presence in most millennials' lives. And after all these years, the company has remained successful. A large part of its success comes from finding a way to develop and grow without changing its iconic 99 cent price tag, like focusing on flavor development. Since AriZona knows a thing or two about enticing its fans with a mixture of classic and exciting new flavors, it uses a combination of simple ingredients like fruit and different types of tea to elevate its iced tea. And one flavor it makes especially well is its Black and White Iced Tea.

This iced tea is so remarkable that we ranked it best AriZona iced tea flavor. Like its name implies this drink contains both black and white tea. On its own, regular black tea has a powerful yet earthy flavor that can be rather intense. However, when mixed with white tea, which has a delicate flavor with a hint of sweetness, the black tea's intensity mellows out to create a heavenly drink that's perfectly mild and earthy. The combination of both teas produces a well-balanced beverage that isn't too overpowering in flavor or sweetness. This iced tea is so flavorful that each and every sip gets increasingly more satisfying the more you drink it, hence why our taste tester deemed it "the ultimate summer drink."