9 Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Drink Hacks To Order When You're Tired Of The PSL
The annual return of the iconic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) marks the start of chillier, cozier times ahead. This much-anticipated sip forms part of the chain's autumnal lineup, alongside other favorites like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. These drinks have long been staples of the fall season, and while they taste great ordered in their classic formats, they're also the perfect candidates for customization. There are plenty of delicious ways to switch things up, all while maintaining the irresistible spicy, earthy-sweet flavor that makes the original versions such a hit.
Like most drinks at Starbucks, you can order any of the pumpkin-flavored drinks hot or iced, and tailor the blend to your taste by adding and removing various elements. So getting your pumpkin fix doesn't have to mean sticking to the same drink every time. From simple syrup swaps to mouthwatering fusions of flavors and toppings, these easy ordering hacks put a fresh spin on the fall menu while still keeping pumpkin center stage.
1. Combine the pumpkin and white mocha sauces for a pumpkin pie-inspired sip
An easy way to give a classic PSL a dessert-like twist is by adding Starbucks' white mocha sauce. This hack comes recommended by a Reddit user, who suggests adding two pumps of the rich white chocolate sauce to the drink. They also prefer to reduce the amount of pumpkin spice sauce to two pumps (a standard tall PSL typically contains three) to create the perfect balance of sweet and spicy flavors.
The white mocha sauce is of course a key component of Starbucks' beloved White Chocolate Mocha (a drink some would argue doubles as dessert), but it also shines alongside the warming notes of pumpkin spice. This sauce has a creamy, lightly caramelized taste, similar to that of condensed milk, so it's the perfect tool for amping up the indulgence. It also complements the subtle earthiness and natural sweetness of the pumpkin beautifully, and fans say the resulting drink tastes just like pumpkin pie.
2. Upgrade the Pumpkin Cream Chai with brown sugar syrup
The Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai is another fan-favorite on the Starbucks fall menu. This sweet, aromatic drink tastes even better with a pump of brown sugar syrup. In its standard format, the blend begins with four pumps of Starbucks' chai concentrate, which brings the bold flavors of black tea and warming spices. This is mixed with milk and topped with a pumpkin-spiked vanilla sweet cream foam. Then, for an extra dose of fall-inspired flavor, there's a final sprinkle of pumpkin spice topping.
By adding brown sugar syrup to the Pumpkin Cream Chai, you'll get a sweeter sip with deeper, caramelized notes, which will make everything feel more treat-like while still enhancing its autumnal profile. You can, however, experiment with other syrups if desired. The cinnamon dolce syrup would be another excellent option, with its warming notes amplifying the chai spices. Or, go for a pump of classic vanilla. This would fit right in alongside the creamy richness of the cold foam. One Reddit user also suggested adding two shots of blonde roast espresso to the drink for a welcome caffeine boost and gentle hit of coffee flavor.
3. Add pumpkin topping to a shaken espresso
Starbucks offers a range of shaken espresso drinks, including the Brown Sugar Oatmilk, Vanilla Protein Cream, and Iced Shaken Espresso. Each brings its own distinct light, refreshing taste, with a subtle sweetness that balances out the rich espresso flavor. All of these drinks make ideal bases for a fall-inspired makeover.
A popular hack is to order a classic Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso with pumpkin cream cold foam on top. This creates a creamier consistency while keeping things light and easy to sip. Plus, it introduces that all-important pumpkin spice flavor, transforming the drink into something much more fall-appropriate. Another way to spice things up is to get Starbucks' pumpkin topping shaken directly into the drink. A pump of vanilla syrup would be tasty in this already-upgraded drink, too. These hacks will work great with any drink in the shaken espresso lineup, so feel free to experiment with different combos; you might just discover a new favorite.
4. Spice up a Flat White
The Flat White is the ultimate no-frills, crowd-pleasing coffee order, and this drink is a surprisingly good match for cozy fall flavors. To give this popular Starbucks drink a pumpkin-forward twist, just ask to have it made with two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce. It's just enough to taste the earthy sweetness without overpowering the deep roasted notes of the coffee and the creaminess of the milk. To finish, consider adding a sprinkle of cinnamon or pumpkin topping, which will continue the spicy theme.
Since a flat white contains less milk than a latte, this pumpkin-infused version delivers a stronger coffee taste and lighter mouthfeel than the traditional PSL. It's also smaller in size, making it ideal for a quick, coffee-forward pick-me-up. You could even ask for an extra espresso shot if you want a more intense hit of caffeine, or sub in the chain's blonde roast coffee for a mellow, lighter-bodied sip.
5. Order a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew with hazelnut syrup
Starbucks' autumnal drinks lineup also includes the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. This chilled coffee is made with a base of the chain's signature Cold Brew, which sees the beans slow-steeped in cool water for a delightfully smooth finish. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew gives this standard coffee drink an upgrade with vanilla syrup and pumpkin cream cold foam, and the results are undeniably moreish. However, to really take this refreshing sip to the next level, try swapping the usual vanilla syrup for hazelnut.
The hazelnut syrup introduces a deliciously nutty and toasty edge that works especially well with the subtle warmth and earthiness of the pumpkin. It helps to cut through the bitter notes of the coffee, sweetening everything up and adding a dessert-like depth that's reminiscent of fall-inspired bakes. One Reddit user who's a big fan of the pumpkin-hazelnut combo in a cold brew also recommends adding a pinch of salt to the cold foam to mellow out the sweetness.
6. Get an extra shot in a Pumpkin Shaken Espresso
We know that pumpkin cold foam and topping make excellent additions to Starbucks' shaken espresso drinks, but another way to work fall flavors into your order is with the pumpkin spice sauce. The Pumpkin Shaken Espresso isn't an official menu item, and there are a few different ways to create this drink. Essentially, the pumpkin sauce is added to one of the original iced shaken drinks, either in place of or alongside the classic and brown sugar syrups. You can also finish with the pumpkin cream cold foam if desired.
According to fans of the Pumpkin Shaken Espresso, this drink is even more enjoyable with an additional shot of espresso. This is likely because once it's been enhanced with the new sweeter, creamier elements, it requires more of a robust coffee flavor. This way, the espresso doesn't get lost behind the pumpkin, and every sip delivers a well-rounded medley of rich coffee and creamy, spicy sweetness. You'll, of course, get a stronger caffeine boost, too, so this is a great option when you want your fall treat to pack a little more punch.
7. Create a pumpkin/hot chocolate fusion
For an ultra-cozy take on the PSL, why not swap the coffee for chocolate? This indulgent fusion brings together the rich, creamy sweetness of hot chocolate and warming flavors of pumpkin spice, creating a decadent drink that's every bit as comforting as it sounds.
A standard Starbucks hot chocolate consists of the chain's mocha sauce, vanilla syrup, and steamed milk, which are mixed up and topped with a generous swirl of whipped cream. To get your hands on a pumpkin-flavored version, simply ask your barista to add two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce to the classic chocolatey blend. This is enough to give the drink a distinct hit of pumpkin, while still letting the chocolate shine.
You can absolutely use this hack to customize a white hot chocolate, too. Just request white mocha sauce in place of the usual mocha sauce, add the pumpkin spice sauce, and you'll have an even sweeter, creamier sip. Or, for the ultimate luxurious hot chocolate, ditch the sauce altogether, and have your drink made with java chips. These can be melted with steamed milk to create an extra-rich, velvety base that's just as well-suited to spiking with pumpkin.
8. Sub vanilla for pumpkin in an Iced Caramel Macchiato
The Iced Caramel Macchiato is a big hit amongst sweet-toothed Starbucks regulars, and those rich, buttery notes are a fitting match for pumpkin spice. This drink, which is traditionally made with espresso, milk, vanilla syrup, and a luscious caramel drizzle, can easily be transformed into a fall-worthy treat. You'll want to replace the vanilla syrup with pumpkin spice sauce so you still get plenty of sweetness and a generous dose of warming, aromatic spice.
Taste testers note the subtlety of the pumpkin here; there's no risk of this syrup swap disrupting the indulgent caramel notes. Instead, everything is beautifully balanced, with just the right amount of warmth to make things feel autumnal. You can also incorporate pumpkin by adding pumpkin cream cold foam to your Iced Caramel Macchiato. Ask for this in place of the pumpkin spice sauce for a more delicate flavor boost, or go all out and add both elements if you're in the mood for a serious hit of spicy, earthy deliciousness.
9. Give a Caffè Americano a sweet and spicy twist
Cinnamon is a key component of that beloved pumpkin spice flavor, and you can easily lean into its satisfying warmth by adding cinnamon dolce syrup to your pumpkin-infused drink. One of the tastiest ways to make the most of this combo is with Starbucks' Caffè Americano. This is a simple, full-bodied coffee made by topping espresso shots with hot water, and this bold base pairs particularly well with the sweet, warming notes of cinnamon and pumpkin.
To elevate a basic Caffè Americano, have it made with two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup and one pump of pumpkin sauce. Then, if you prefer your Americano with a touch of creaminess, feel free to add a splash of milk, or add a swirl of whipped cream on top. You can add even more spicy flavor by finishing the drink with a sprinkle of the chain's cinnamon dolce topping — a cozy blend of sugar, cinnamon, salt, and butter extractives. The result is a drink with all the comforting appeal of a freshly baked cinnamon-pumpkin muffin, but with a serious espresso kick.