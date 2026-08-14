9 Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Drink Hacks To Order When You're Tired Of The PSL

The annual return of the iconic Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) marks the start of chillier, cozier times ahead. This much-anticipated sip forms part of the chain's autumnal lineup, alongside other favorites like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. These drinks have long been staples of the fall season, and while they taste great ordered in their classic formats, they're also the perfect candidates for customization. There are plenty of delicious ways to switch things up, all while maintaining the irresistible spicy, earthy-sweet flavor that makes the original versions such a hit.

Like most drinks at Starbucks, you can order any of the pumpkin-flavored drinks hot or iced, and tailor the blend to your taste by adding and removing various elements. So getting your pumpkin fix doesn't have to mean sticking to the same drink every time. From simple syrup swaps to mouthwatering fusions of flavors and toppings, these easy ordering hacks put a fresh spin on the fall menu while still keeping pumpkin center stage.