10 Things Whataburger Employees Know That Customers Don't

Whataburger boasts a long legacy of satisfied customers, and has garnered many devoted fans as a result. Repeat fans passionately share their best insider tips and menu items, carrying on the traditions and popularity of this fast food staple.

These experts flex their knowledge about the spot all over the internet — and we thank them for it. Without these posts, we probably wouldn't be aware of the unwritten rules to know before visiting Whataburger. However, these fans don't have the entire scoop. After gathering information from employees of the expanding chain, we found that you can't truly understand the whole picture, unless you're in the belly of the Whataburger beast.

For those who are neither an in-the-know regular nor employee, here's the main deal: on the outside, Whataburger doesn't seem that different from McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, or others like it; however, this Texas-based fast food chain operates quite differently than its competitors, in most areas.

Maybe it's the Texas way, or a completely original ethos of its own. Whatever the reason, the restaurant is unique in its operation, preparation, staff culture, training, and beyond. When it comes down to working, what do its handbook requirements really entail? In this list, we'll fill you in on a few things Whataburger employees know, that customers don't.