The Fast Food Burger Chain Quietly Serving One Of The Highest-Quality Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage, American cheese, and eggs slapped onto a burger bun don't sound all that special, and you're right. Savory sausage, perfectly melted American cheese, and fluffy eggs lovingly placed in between two bun slices, however, sound better; it's the type of quality you'd get when making a breakfast sandwich at home, but you can save yourself the time and get the same thing at Whataburger by ordering its breakfast on a bun sandwich.

The Texas-based restaurant is an overshadowed burger chain, despite its use of fresh ingredients. The 100% fresh beef is certainly a draw, but if you're heading there before 11 a.m., try out the Breakfast On A Bun sandwich. The item uses USDA Grade AA eggs, the highest ranking given by the organization. The rest of the ingredients are sourced from American farms, with the spiced sausage featuring premium cuts from a whole hog.

Comprising only three ingredients, the sandwich is simple, yet substantial. You can also substitute items or double up on some for a heartier sandwich. Choose between sausage, bacon, or both, switch out the standard bun for a potato one, or swap American cheese for Monterey Jack — the opportunities are endless. If you like a kick of spice in the mornings, the Breakfast On A Bun sandwich can also be elevated with regular or grilled jalapeños.