Every Starbucks Crème Frappuccino, Ranked Worst To Best

Real talk: We've all known for years that Frappuccinos are really milkshakes in disguise. They're simply dressed up and repackaged in a Starbucks cup so it feels socially acceptable to drink one first thing in the morning. But at some point in the Frappuccino's storied history (2002, to be exact), even Starbucks decided to stop pretending its blended beverages weren't just desserts. It stripped the coffee out of the equation entirely, and thus, the Crème Frappuccino was born.

It sounds a bit iffy at first — and also begs the question, "When exactly am I supposed to drink this?" Milk and ice buddy up next to a crème syrup base plus additional syrups or powders in the blender. Throw on a glob of whipped cream, maybe even some extra adornments, and suddenly skeptics are taking a closer look at the flavor options "just to see."

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a bit wary of this Frappuccino breed myself. I'm a coffee gal through and through. But I kept an open mind as I tried all eight Crème Frappuccinos on the current 2026 menu. I considered the sweetness levels, authenticity of the flavors, and consistency of each blended drink (or dessert, whatever you prefer). I was building an overall impression of each, but more importantly, I was searching for the crème de la crème of Crème Frappuccinos.