Every Starbucks Crème Frappuccino, Ranked Worst To Best
Real talk: We've all known for years that Frappuccinos are really milkshakes in disguise. They're simply dressed up and repackaged in a Starbucks cup so it feels socially acceptable to drink one first thing in the morning. But at some point in the Frappuccino's storied history (2002, to be exact), even Starbucks decided to stop pretending its blended beverages weren't just desserts. It stripped the coffee out of the equation entirely, and thus, the Crème Frappuccino was born.
It sounds a bit iffy at first — and also begs the question, "When exactly am I supposed to drink this?" Milk and ice buddy up next to a crème syrup base plus additional syrups or powders in the blender. Throw on a glob of whipped cream, maybe even some extra adornments, and suddenly skeptics are taking a closer look at the flavor options "just to see."
I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a bit wary of this Frappuccino breed myself. I'm a coffee gal through and through. But I kept an open mind as I tried all eight Crème Frappuccinos on the current 2026 menu. I considered the sweetness levels, authenticity of the flavors, and consistency of each blended drink (or dessert, whatever you prefer). I was building an overall impression of each, but more importantly, I was searching for the crème de la crème of Crème Frappuccinos.
8. Pistachio
I have a soft spot for pistachios. Pistachio-flavored ice cream is my kryptonite, especially when fragments of the nuts are lodged throughout the pint. I even endure cracking into the shells to get to that rich and earthy flavor. I was so excited to try this particular Frap, I even saved it for last, expecting it would be my favorite by far. But that's not what happened.
The flavor is ... interesting. You could argue that the thick, slushy-like drink does taste like pistachios. However, the flavor is just about as subtle as the hardly-green hue (seriously, I could barely tell this beverage apart from the vanilla bean one). I could have dealt with a lighter taste. A drink doesn't have to be in your face to be good, but the fact that it finishes off with a strange caramel syrup note really threw me off. It felt out of place and left me questioning if I wanted to take another sip.
The final straw was the fact that I didn't receive my salted brown butter cooking topping. Do I think it would have made a significant difference? No. But at least it would have made for more aesthetic photos.
7. Vanilla Bean
This is the Frappuccino that reminded me most of a true milkshake. More specifically, it's like a McDonald's milkshake (or just "shake" as they're currently called) that was poorly mixed, so it's a bit thinner than normal and not quite as sweet.
Okay, that made it sound bad. It's really not. It's pretty much exactly what you would expect. It offers that warmer, more distinct flavor of vanilla bean rather than general vanilla. It doesn't have that overly concentrated, artificial taste that can sometimes plague these kinds of beverages since it uses powder scoops rather than syrup. The powder is blended smooth so it's not grainy or chalky either.
In summary, there's nothing wrong with it. It's a touch boring compared to the rest (as pure vanilla products unfortunately tend to be). It needs perhaps one more element to spruce it up, and Starbucks knows just the thing. It suggests ordering it "affogato-style" with an espresso shot poured over the top. Now, that's the kind of caffeine-spiked Crème Frappuccino I can get on board with — one that would have made it much further in the rankings.
6. S'mores
I see the vision here. It's everything you love about a sweet summertime s'more but without the lingering campfire smell and inevitably sticky fingers. All your key components are there, too. There's a vanilla syrup and milk base that's swirled with milk chocolate sauce and then topped with a marshmallow whipped cream and graham cracker dusting. Every member of the s'mores trio is accounted for, yet it doesn't come together as cohesively as you would hope.
The flavor is pretty light all around. Syrupy chocolate is the strongest taste by far, but it doesn't make it into every sip since most of it sinks to the bottom of the plastic cup. Sometimes it tastes like a vanilla shake, and sometimes it tastes like a chocolate one. And you really only notice the marshmallow flavor if you mix the whipped cream in with the rest. If you do happen to get a hefty taste of it, it may remind you of the colorful marshmallows we all fish for in a bowlful of Lucky Charms. On top of it all, the graham cracker topping is more for show than anything else. In a real s'more, the graham crackers are the core building block for the rest. But here they could have been removed completely, and I hardly would have noticed. It's still more interesting than plain vanilla, but it doesn't quite nail that nostalgic fireside magic.
5. Strawberry
Strawberries and cream are two sweet flavors that just go better together — like chocolate and raspberries or blueberries and lemon. That's why strawberry feels like such a natural addition to the Crème Frappuccino lineup.
The beverage actually doubles down on strawberry. It starts with a splash of Starbucks' fruity puree at the bottom. Then it pours on a blend of the same strawberry puree plus milk, ice, and classic syrup. To finish it off, it's capped with vanilla whipped cream. The result is a drink that's not quite as thick and creamy as a milkshake. Every so often, it tastes like strawberry ice cream, or better yet, strawberry frozen yogurt. When it comes to the bright, mildly tart strawberry flavor, I could draw comparisons to candy like Trolli Strawberry Puffs or those deliciously swirled strawberries and cream Creme Savers. But backed by real strawberry puree, the taste isn't artificial by any means.
It's satisfying, and despite the sugar content (32 grams for a tall), it doesn't overdo it on sweetness. I'd call it a good middle-of-the-road Frap. It won't knock your socks off, but it won't disappoint you either.
4. Orange
This flavor combination is everywhere as of summer 2026. It's as though all the fast food giants got together and decided to hit us over the head with orange all season long. Chains like McDonald's and Arby's are all on the juicy bandwagon, and Starbucks couldn't resist claiming a slice of the trend for itself. The coffeehouse's own Orange Cream collection launched in July, and a new Crème Frappuccino made the list (unfortunately, the Valencia Orange Refresher did not).
We should all be tired of seeing the pairing over and over again, but it still hits the spot no matter how many times it's recycled. I have yet to meet an orange cream drink I don't like, and that includes this Starbucks treat. Orange creamsicle, orange dreamsicle — whatever you want to call it, it tastes just like a liquified version of those orange push-ups you squeeze out of a cardboard tube. The flavor is bright, fun, and citrusy, but the vanilla notes prevent it from tasting too much like a straight-up glass of orange juice. The taste also somehow pops more than the strawberry (which is strange considering no real oranges are included in the ingredient list).
There are certainly more original — and arguably more sophisticated — Crème Frappuccino flavors on the menu, but that doesn't mean this blended beverage isn't good in its own right. Consider me another willing victim of the orange cream takeover.
3. Lavender
The phrase is "stop and smell the flowers," not "stop and drink the flowers." So I'm not really sure who decided to start making botanically inspired beverages. They're not everyone's cup of tea, including my own (though you probably already picked up on that).
Needless to say, I approached this light purple-washed Frappuccino with a healthy dose of skepticism. However, it somehow managed to win me over. It doesn't taste like perfume, candles, hand soap, or any other inedible household item that's associated with the lavender scent. Instead, it offers a delicately earthy floral flavor that's leveled out by warm hints of vanilla syrup and the drink's milky consistency. Its light notes make it refreshing and surprisingly elevated. With a generous dollop of classic whipped cream on top rounding things out with a buttery finish, I was shocked by how much I liked the Frap.
It may not be groundbreaking, but I think it would make for a great springtime bevvy as the weather begins to warm. And I could make a case for it in summer as well. What I can't make a case for, however, is placing it above the next two Frappuccinos in this ranking. Their bolder, more memorable flavors were much harder to put down.
2. Horchata
We're hopping from spring right into fall flavors. As someone who clings to summer for as long as humanly possible, I normally wouldn't approve. But I'll let the premature seasonal shift slide just this once.
I wouldn't have guessed the Horchata Frappuccino would end up being one of my favorites. Though, looking back, I should have known, given my obsession with rice pudding — a sweet treat that shares the exact same flavor profile. Here it's just drinkable. Horchata syrup is the star of the show, offering the spiced flavor of cinnamon backed by vanilla and rice notes — though the rice comes off more like oat milk in my opinion. The drink also shares a similar texture to the others: fairly creamy, though not terribly thick.
Some people compare the flavor to the milk left at the bottom of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. I don't get that quite as much. This feels a little more refined and a lot less like pure liquid sugar. Either way, it's a must-try for the autumn months. I can already see myself tooling around town shopping for Halloween decorations with a Horchata Frap in tow.
1. Matcha
The Matcha Crème Frappuccino is a walking green flag. It may not be the flashiest flavor or the seasonal fling everyone's talking about, but it's a tried, true, and tasty staple you can rely on all year round. That's precisely why it comes out on top.
I assumed it would essentially taste like a blended version of the chain's iced matcha latte (a drink I've enjoyed more times than I can count). Instead, it actually takes things a little further thanks to the crème base, whipped cream, and splash of syrup. These richer ingredients balance out the concentrated, grassy notes of the green tea. And vice versa, the earthy matcha mellows out the extreme sweetness that a Frappuccino brings. It feels like the best of both worlds and a drink that both matcha lovers and skeptics alike could agree on.
I can't help but also mention the mesmerizing pastel hue. It almost tricks you into thinking you're gulping down a superfood greens smoothie. With 31 grams of sugar in the tall size, that's far from the truth. It's far from a health drink, but it's good for the soul. It also gives you a little boost of caffeine that the others don't. For me, that's one more reason for me to love this Frap.
Methodology
Frappuccinos are a stacked category at Starbucks. But for this taste test, I forewent the coffee Fraps to focus on the Crème versions. As of the summer 2026 menu, there are eight different flavor options ranging from fruity to seasonal to more indulgent. But they all still share that same milk, ice, and crème syrup base. Plus, we can't forget about the whipped cream hat on top. I ordered a tall size of each option from my local Starbucks in Columbus, Ohio. I was immediately thankful for their lack of caffeine (at least for the most part) so I could avoid a jolt of energy after I sipped my way through. The sugar rush was inevitable, though.
Surprisingly, none of the drinks crossed into the territory of being too cloying or terribly artificial — both concerns I had going into the taste test. They also come at just about the same price, and the consistency is pretty much the same for all: thicker yet not overly creamy, landing somewhere between a milkshake and a slushy. So, the rankings came down to the flavor add-ins themselves. I evaluated the flavor's authenticity and how well it jibed with the cream and vanilla flavors of the Frappuccino base. I also watched out for anything too syrupy in the rankings. I finally landed at the Fraps with the best balance that I could see myself indulging in over and over again.