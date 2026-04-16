8 Popular Rice Pudding Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

I don't like the idea of rice pudding from a can; something about the concept is unsettling. When it comes to this can of Ambrosia brand rice pudding, matters are made worse by the packaging design, which looks straight out of the early 20th century. It was even covered in a thin layer of dust when I grabbed it off the shelf at Wegmans. Still, I don't believe that the eerily archaic design or dusty aluminum could have swayed my opinion on this product whatsoever.

The only canned option on this list contains nothing but rice, sugar, and milk. While it's probably the simplest pudding that I tried, there wasn't enough sugar to make it dessert-worthy. It tasted like the health-food version of classic rice pudding, and that would have been fine had there been spices or raisins. The bland recipe was made worse by the unmistakable flavor of the metal can; it was apparent in the aftertaste, with nothing to distract from it.

On top of that, the consistency was all wrong. The pudding at the top of the can was mostly watery milk, while the bottom harbored all the rice, like a weird, mushy secret meant only for those brave enough to make it through the questionable, shelf-stable milk. But perhaps the worst part of this gnarly rice pudding was that the entire thing was light brown in color, despite containing no cinnamon or any other spices. I have so many questions, none of which I want answered, which is why Ambrosia's pudding earned the last-place spot.