Starbucks' Upcoming Orange Drinks Have Fans Wanting This Classic Refresher Back

When Starbucks unveils a new product, it likely hopes to spark excitement and anticipation among customers over what they can soon enjoy, not trigger feelings of nostalgia and frustration over what they no longer can. Unfortunately, the latter is exactly what happened following Starbucks' preview of several orange drinks set to join its summer lineup later this month. Numerous Starbucks devotees have asked why the coffee chain has not instead brought back the much-loved, much-missed Valencia Orange Refresher, which was taken off the Starbucks menu in 2015.

On July 28, Starbucks will be launching a variety of new Orange Cream beverages: the Orange Cream Cold Brew, Iced Orange Cream Latte, Iced Orange Cream Matcha, Iced Orange Cream Chai, and Orange Cream Frappuccino. The Orange Cream Cold Brew will infuse Starbucks' signature cold brew with a layer of citrus flavor, while the Iced Orange Cream Latte will combine Blonde Espresso with milk and notes of both orange and vanilla over ice. Orange and vanilla will also meet in the whipped cream-forward Orange Cream Frappuccino, while tea lovers can also look forward to the Iced Orange Cream Matcha and Iced Orange Cream Chai.

Although many Starbucks fans were enthused by the announcement, others have grumbled that there's a conspicuous absence in the orange-centric lineup. Writing on Instagram, one commenter complained, "They did this and couldn't even bring back Valencia orange refreshers." The sentiment reflects the strong hold this particular Refresher still has on those who remember it, many of whom can be found on Reddit. One Redditor even admitted, "I actually quit going to Starbucks when it was discontinued."