15 Popular Sandwiches Of The 1970s

The food of the '70s was very much about convenience. Frozen food and meals became much more popular for their ease and time-saving benefits. Hamburger Helper was introduced to the market and started stocking pantries. Cup of Noodles launched and changed the lunch hour. Fast, cheap, and hopefully tasty was the meal of the day every day and a definitive sign of the times. Divorce was on the rise — almost doubling the numbers that had previously been seen. And married or single, women were entering the workforce at a high rate. It was the era of the latchkey kid when Gen X was formed. Food needed to be easy to make because many times, children were making it

When parents were home, they had put in a hard eight hours and didn't want to stand over a stove for a few more. So, there were a lot of questionable food choices being made, and many of them were by children. That doesn't mean we didn't hit a few out of the park, creating some proper vintage recipes that deserve a comeback. But not all these sandwiches would make that list. While there are many out there that will remember, relive, and relish some of these tastes, they're not for everyone. You're going to see some flavor profiles you've never imagined before and some you'll wish you hadn't. Although there will be those that tempt your taste buds into testing, and you can thank us later.