Vintage One-Pot Meals That Deserve A Comeback

Dating back to the early 1900s, American goulash is a wonderfully satisfying blend of pasta, meat, and veggies. This dish is the epitome of hearty, budget-friendly comfort food. It's super quick to prep, packed with flavor, and sure to please a crowd, all while providing a great balance of protein, carbs, and other essential nutrients.

Goulash has its origins in medieval Hungary, where it took the form of a simple beef and onion soup that was prepared by local herdsmen. Over time, it evolved to include new ingredients, with paprika becoming an integral addition in the 16th century. When the dish was brought to America in the 20th century, it was adapted further. Early American versions also included beef and onions, but carrots, spaghetti, or rice were often incorporated, too. By the 1940s, canned tomatoes had become a go-to add-in, and the carb element was typically macaroni. This approach stuck, and the dish remained popular in the decades that followed. In fact, a 1969 Gallup Poll put goulash amongst the top five favorite meat-based dishes in the U.S.

Today, American goulash certainly doesn't get the widespread recognition it once did, though it remains a staple in the Midwest. Modern versions are often enhanced with rich flavor boosters like red wine and soy sauce, and feature a medley of aromatic herbs and veggies. And, Midwesterners are clearly on to something, because there's so much to love about this versatile one-pot creation.