The Most Questionable Food Trends Of The 1970s And '80s

The 1970s and 1980s were defined by many things. This was the era that gave us iconic movies like "The Godfather" and "E.T." It also gave us Bob Marley's music for the first time, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding, and the dawn of the internet. But on top of all of this, it also gave us some pretty questionable trends. No, we're not talking about the interesting fashion that was around at the time (especially in the 1970s), but the food.

The 1970s and 1980s were two decades that were full to the brim with questionable food trends. It gave rise to convenience foods like Beefaroni and Manwich, for example, and it was also a popular time for unique party foods like fish-shaped mousse and aspic with cherries and chicken. Some have even described the cookbooks of the 1970s as lawless, full of weird and wonderful dishes that were big at the time, but seen as a little questionable now.

Want to take a trip down memory lane? Check out some of the most unique food trends of the 1970s and 1980s below.