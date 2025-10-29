Before Kid Cuisine, There Were These '70s TV Dinners With Hidden Treats

KC the penguin wasn't the first mascot of kid-friendly frozen dinners. Decades ahead of Kid Cuisine, there was Libbyland. A 1972 commercial narrated by the one and only William Schallert marketed the kid-approved meals as "the first frozen dinners with fun in 'em," long before other brands hopped on the concept. In the early '70s, Swanson was the leading name in TV dinners and had held that place for nearly two decades, but their namesake meals — Salisbury steak and its questionable and long forgotten frozen international TV dinners – weren't packaged with children in mind. Apart from sneaking leafy greens into meals, any parent can vouch for how tough it can be to force-feed a picky child their daily nutrients. Libbyland's TV dinners solved a lot of those hurdles by making dinner fun and interactive.

The line of child-oriented TV dinners was released by the well-known canned goods company, Libby's, in the early 1970s – giving parents a break while considering what kids really wanted to eat. Not only were the meals tasty, but they were engaging. The adventure-themed meals were specifically designed for kids, featuring comfort foods like hamburgers, sloppy joes, and spaghetti with meatballs, but so was every element of the packaging. The box itself unfolded into a placemat with fun illustrations and puzzles to keep kids entertained and occupied as they ate. Each meal had a fun surprise at the bottom of the aluminum tray, encouraging kiddos to finish their entire meal. The Safari meal, for example, had printed animals waiting to greet hungry youngsters at the bottom of each separate section of the dinner tray.