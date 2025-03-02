5 Vintage Frozen Foods No One Remembers Anymore

Acknowledged as the "Father of Frozen Food," Clarence Birdseye used his experience working in the frozen Canadian province of Labrador to commercialize the flash-freezing process for fish in 1923. Although frozen foods existed in the mid-19th century, when defrosted, they often turned into an unappetizing mush. So when Birdseye invented a freezing machine and freezer in 1930, a range of frozen meats, fish, vegetables, and fruits became available.

However, frozen foods didn't really catch on until the 1940s, when canned goods were shipped overseas for soldiers fighting in World War II. With canned goods scarce, Americans gradually embraced frozen foods, and, with the expansion of grocery stores, the frozen food industry and the sales of home refrigerators skyrocketed.

Who actually invented the TV dinner is contentious, but on September 10, 1953, C.A. Swanson and Sons rocked the world with the first Swanson TV Dinner. Husbands weren't too pleased that their wives were no longer cooking fresh meals as their mothers had done, but the ladies didn't care. These dinners could be served in about 25 minutes. Admittedly, not all frozen foods were as popular as the Swanson turkey dinner, and some were just downright bizarre, such as the Morton's Beef Pattie Twinkie Supper. Others, though, lasted until the 2000s, only to vanish from the grocery freezer section. In case you've forgotten, here are five vintage frozen foods that enjoyed a brief foray in the spotlight only to be lost to time.